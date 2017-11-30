Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Combined XI on FIFA Ratings

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United: two teams full of individual stars who could improve the other side. As Saturday's Premier League clash approaches, both clubs know anything less than victory will allow runaway leaders Manchester City to take another huge step away from them in the title race.

While both squads are struggling to maintain pace with the leaders, would a combined XI's chances look any stronger? We employed the scientific method of FIFA 18—using the literal highest-rated overall ratings—to find out how that team would shape up.

Formation: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper

David De Gea - (90)

There was never any question over who would get this spot, was there? De Gea is the second-best (still playing) goalkeeper on FIFA 18 behind Manuel Neuer, meaning good old Petr Cech misses out.

Defenders

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Eric Bailly—(84), Centre-back

Bailly is one of FIFA's most popular centre-backs due to his combination of pace, power and high defensive work rate. He's Man United's sole representative in a back three that pulls together a trio of leaders who consistently improve their team's chances of success.

Laurent Koscielny—(84), Centre-back

The most experienced of the defensive selections, Koscielny would make a strong captain for this team. Although his progress is often hindered by injuries, he remains one of the Premier League's best and an underrated beast on FIFA 18.

Shkodran Mustafi—(84), Centre-back

Mustafi has been superb since returning from injury for Arsenal. He scored an excellent header in the north London derby vs. Tottenham Hotspur, and put in rock-solid performances during recent wins over Burnley and Huddersfield Town. The German undoubtedly leaves a gap when he's not in the side.

Midfielders

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic—(84), Central Midfield

Matic has slotted straight into the United side and is now a key element of letting Paul Pogba off the leash for Jose Mourinho's team. Although he has a lot of ground to cover in this combined XI, the big Serbi is more than capable of effectively shielding the defence. However, it looks like he could miss the clash with Arsenal after suffering a muscle injury against Watford, per Matt Lawless of the Mirror.

Paul Pogba—(87), Centre Midfield

Although Pogba doesn't quite get the attacking freedom he loves in this team, he's arguably the XI's most well-rounded player. He's excellent on the ball, physically strong, skilful and has the change of pace needed to skip away from opponents. The Frenchman's goalscoring nous also makes him a standout.

Mesut Ozil—(87), Attacking Midfield

Ozil constantly divides the opinions of fans. It's indisputable that he's a creative genius on his day, but it's also hard to overlook a nonchalant demeanour that is prone to him being labelled "lazy." A recent uptick in form coincides with rumours he could join United before too long.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez—(89), Left Wing

It's important to have a hard-worker like Alexis on the wing when playing three at the back. The Chilean is single-handedly capable of driving Arsenal to victory, and his work-ethic is replicated in FIFA down to the 90th-minute sprints towards the left-back position. He remains in this team until that inevitable Manchester City transfer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan—(85), Right Wing

The jury is still out over whether Mkhitaryan will make it as a Premier League player. Like Ozil, he is conspicuously quiet much of the time, before popping up with an important assist that hushes the haters for a couple of weeks. Although inconsistent, he's a difference-maker on his day.

Forwards

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku—(86), Striker

Lukaku is one of the Premier League's most proven goalscorers and would net plenty of goals for any side in England's top division. His left foot is one of the most lethal on FIFA, and combined with his excellent hold-up skills, he poses a tricky alternative threat to the abundance of pace used on the game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—(88), Striker

Despite only just returning from injury, Zlatan is still one of the top strikers in the world. His decision to remain with United means Alexandre Lacazette doesn't make it into the combined team, despite his tremendous quality. Mourinho has experimented with a Lukaku-Zlatan partnership in recent matches, although it is yet to yield significant results.