Knicks' Top Needs in 2022 NBA Draft

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were on their way toward building a perennial NBA playoff participant until they weren't.

Last season's success couldn't sustain, despite summer investments in the likes of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. The defense regressed, the offense plateaued in the Association's bottom-third, and the 'Bockers barely made a peep over the 2021-22 campaign.

That cannot happen again, and this offseason provides some opportunities to ensure it won't.

The first arrives with the draft where the Knicks hold the Nos. 11 and 42 picks. As they start building their big board, these should be the top items on their wish list.