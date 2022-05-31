Updated 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Why Teams Are Nervous About Chet Holmgren

1 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)

4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)

5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)

Smith the presumed favorite at No. 1; teams nervous about Holmgren

Assumptions around the NBA all lean toward the Orlando Magic taking Smith. Shooting and defense give him an edge over Banchero, and there is some fear from teams when it comes to the 195-pound Holmgren, who's also a year older than Smith. Scouts also expect Smith to help close the deal with the Magic during interviews and his likely visit to Orlando. After making 79 threes (42.0 percent) and 42 pull-ups (40.0 percent), per Synergy Sports, he has a case as the best shooting freshman big to ever enter a draft. And that's an obvious draw to a Magic team that finished No. 28 in three-point percentage.

Rival teams suspecting OKC may have interest in Ivey

We've heard to keep an ear out for OKC's potential interest in Ivey at No. 2. While Holmgren has been perceived as a top-three pick all season, some scouts prefer Ivey. His fit isn't ideal for a roster that already has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, but a team who sees Ivey as a surefire star won't pass on him due to fit questions. Of course, there is a difference between OKC being high on Ivey and actually making the pick with Holmgren and Banchero on the board.

Houston Rockets looking at stress-free decision at No. 3

Sources say Houston isn't feeling pressure at No. 3. While there is no indication of what their top three looks like, the Rockets are operating in best-player-available mode, and it sounds as if they'll be happy with whomever falls to them.