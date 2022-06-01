Dolphins' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins spent the first few months of the NFL offseason acquiring new pieces to improve their roster for Mike McDaniel's inaugural season as head coach.

Now McDaniel and his staff have to figure out which players will fill in certain roles ahead of the team's Week 1 clash with the New England Patriots.

Miami will have a revamped offensive line, but the only guarantee at the moment at that position is Terron Armstead starting at left tackle.

The Dolphins also have an abundance of running backs to use behind Tua Tagovailoa. The next few months will be all about defining roles for Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin and others.

McDaniel and his staff made most of the personnel changes on offense. The team brings back all of its defensive starters, but there are some new additions who can push for playing time.

The most intriguing defensive positional battle occurs at linebacker, where Melvin Ingram and a few 2022 NFL draft picks were added.