WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 31

Credit: WWE.com

With just days to go before NXT In Your House 2022, the May 31 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 promised a Women's Championship Summit, the finals of a major tournament and the last moments before some major title matches on Saturday.

Mandy Rose has run NXT 2.0 with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the past seven months. The champions have seemed untouchable. Wendy Choo, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter looked to change all that, but first they would face off with Toxic Attraction in a Women's Championship Summit.

NXT would complete the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament this week as Tiffany Stratton would face Roxanne Perez. The winner would earn a title match of their choosing.

Cameron Grimes wanted a tune-up for Carmelo Hayes and found his chance against the fast and athletic Nathan Frazer. Cora Jade would fight Elektra Lopez after a confrontation between the two women last week.

This is not to mention the likely appearances of Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy ahead of their NXT Championship clash as well as Pretty Deadly's continued mind games in competition with The Creed Brothers. It was set to be a big night.