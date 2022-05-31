WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 31

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 31May 31, 2022
With just days to go before NXT In Your House 2022, the May 31 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 promised a Women's Championship Summit, the finals of a major tournament and the last moments before some major title matches on Saturday.
Mandy Rose has run NXT 2.0 with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the past seven months. The champions have seemed untouchable. Wendy Choo, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter looked to change all that, but first they would face off with Toxic Attraction in a Women's Championship Summit.
NXT would complete the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament this week as Tiffany Stratton would face Roxanne Perez. The winner would earn a title match of their choosing.
Cameron Grimes wanted a tune-up for Carmelo Hayes and found his chance against the fast and athletic Nathan Frazer. Cora Jade would fight Elektra Lopez after a confrontation between the two women last week.
This is not to mention the likely appearances of Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy ahead of their NXT Championship clash as well as Pretty Deadly's continued mind games in competition with The Creed Brothers. It was set to be a big night.
Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp
- Strong slapped Kemp in the face, which lit him up as he hit a series of explosive suplexes on Prince.
- The Messiah of the Backbreaker laid out both members of Pretty Deadly with backbreakers, but the numbers game became too much for him.
Roderick Strong told The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to take the night off and watch what he can do against Pretty Deadly. Julius and Brutus Creed tried to help him late, but The Messiah of the Backbreaker got distracted and fell to Spilt Milk.
This was a good match with a predictable result. What mattered most was continuing to build the storyline of Diamond Mine. While The Creed Brothers looked poised to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, their growing tension with Strong is likely to cost them another chance.
It is hard to say where this is going. Diamond Mine is such a perfect fit for The Creeds and Nile as well as Damon Kemp. Strong comes off as the odd man out, and perhaps he will form his own stable to combat Diamond Mine.
Pretty Deadly come off as the type of tag team that should be more style than substance, but they've got the talent to back up their words. They have not missed yet and helped elevate Kemp, who is showing some interesting potential in recent work.
Grade
B
