Ranking the Greatest NBA Finals Performances Since 2000

0 of 8

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

There is no better time for a player to put together a hot streak than the NBA Finals.

During the past two decades, the best individual performances in the championship round have featured several of the sport's biggest names. Most recently, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have enjoyed those prolific runs.

How do they compare, though, to the previous generation's top performers, like Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal?

That's our objective here, ranking the most outstanding Finals showings since the 2000-01 playoffs. While the Finals runner-up has often had a standout player, our choices are limited to the winning team. Total production in a series is the main factor, though perceived impact on the result is also considered.