Way-Too-Early 2022 Heisman Trophy Predictions and Sleepers

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will enter the 2022 season with a chance to become only the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner in college football history.

But the competition looks strong.

Two more top-five finishers—Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.—from 2021 voting also return. USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Texas running back Bijan Robinson highlight the next group of early contenders.

Alongside the current DraftKings odds, we've previewed the front-runners, highlighted a few sleepers and provided an early prediction for the 2022 Heisman Trophy race.