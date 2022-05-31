Top 8 Neutral-Site College Football Games in 2022 Season

0 of 8

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The full-season college football schedule is always full of appealing matchups, but only a select few of them happen at a neutral site.

Some contests are annual games between rivals, such as Oklahoma vs. Texas and Florida vs. Georgia. Other tilts, however, are part of an agreement—perhaps for just one meeting—between nonconference teams, which are usually played early in the regular season.

And in 2022, there's even a clash in Ireland.

The list, which is ordered chronologically by date, focuses on top-ranked Football Bowl Subdivision programs but it also includes two special neutral-site matchups.