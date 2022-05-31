Top 8 Neutral-Site College Football Games in 2022 Season

Top 8 Neutral-Site College Football Games in 2022 SeasonMay 31, 2022
The full-season college football schedule is always full of appealing matchups, but only a select few of them happen at a neutral site.
Some contests are annual games between rivals, such as Oklahoma vs. Texas and Florida vs. Georgia. Other tilts, however, are part of an agreement—perhaps for just one meeting—between nonconference teams, which are usually played early in the regular season.
And in 2022, there's even a clash in Ireland.
The list, which is ordered chronologically by date, focuses on top-ranked Football Bowl Subdivision programs but it also includes two special neutral-site matchups.
Aug. 27: Northwestern vs. Nebraska
On the opening day of the season—known as Week 0—Big Ten programs Northwestern and Nebraska will square off in Dublin.
The conference clash marks the first FBS matchup in Ireland since 2016, when Boston College edged Georgia Tech 17-14. It'll be the fourth contest in 11 years. Penn State clipped UCF 26-24 in 2014, and Notre Dame walloped Navy 50-10 in 2012.
Nebraska managed a single Big Ten victory during the 2021 campaign, but it came in a 56-7 steamrolling of Northwestern.
The main on-field narrative will likely be that quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred from Texas this offseason, is making his Nebraska debut.
Sep. 3: Oregon vs. Georgia
Scheduled in 2018, the timing for this showdown between Oregon and Georgia could hardly be better.
Now, yes, Atlanta is hardly a true neutral site. Georgia's campus in Athens is located just 70 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Eugene, Oregon, is more than 2,500 miles away.
But as Georgia begins its title defense, the Dawgs will battle an old friend. Dan Lanning served on the UGA staff from 2018-21, overseeing last season's defense before accepting the Oregon job as Mario Cristobal's replacement.
It's also a reunion for Georgia passing-game coordinator Bryan McClendon. After a momentary detour to Miami, the former Oregon receivers coach headed to UGA in January.
For good measure, the programs have only played once before. Georgia toppled Oregon 27-16 in 1977.
Sep. 4: Florida State vs. LSU
Since the NFL starts a week later, college football has routinely taken advantage of the open schedule on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Last season on that Sunday night, Brian Kelly and Notre Dame pulled out a 41-38 overtime win against Florida State.
Kelly is once again prepping for a Sunday opener, but this time around he'll be leading LSU's program.
Similar to Georgia, LSU has the benefit of a home-tilted neutral-site game. Caesars Superdome in New Orleans should be ringing in support of the Bayou Bengals, though Florida State's approximate 400-mile trip is much friendlier than Oregon's to Atlanta.
Nevertheless, the game is especially notable since it's the first meeting between the teams since Florida State knocked off LSU 27-16 in 1991.
Sep. 24: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
Arkansas finally ended the streak last season.
Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 and proceeded to upend the Razorbacks nine straight times. Last year, however, the Hogs defeated the Aggies 20-10.
The matchup is compelling for multiple reasons. Texas A&M just hauled in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class and—particularly following the back-and-forth barbs between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher—wants to challenge Alabama in the SEC West. Arkansas, meanwhile, is aiming to build off its first nine-win season in 10 years.
AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, will house the 79th edition of this rivalry.
Oct. 8: Texas vs. Oklahoma
Two weeks later and 20 miles east, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, will host the Red River rivalry.
Although Texas owns a 62-50-5 record over Oklahoma, the Sooners have dominated the series recently. Along with four straight wins, OU is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings and 16-7 since 2000.
Brent Venables, who Oklahoma hired after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, is hoping for a stronger debut year than Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas trudged to a miserable 5-7 finish last season, dropping the last six games of the campaign.
The lingering storyline is that both OU and Texas are poised to join the SEC no later than 2025. But the likelihood of litigation means it's possible 2022 marks the last clash between the programs as members of the Big 12.
Oct. 8: BYU vs. Notre Dame
Shortly after Oklahoma and Texas dropped their realignment news, BYU found a future conference home in the Big 12.
During their last season as an independent, though, the Cougars have an intriguing outlook thanks to a highly experienced roster. BYU returns the second-most production in the FBS, per ESPN's Bill Connelly, only trailing MAC squad Bowling Green.
And the Cougs have an appealing date in the desert with Notre Dame, which has five straight 10-win years.
Considering the teams' early schedules—BYU meets Baylor and Oregon, and Notre Dame travels to Ohio State and North Carolina—this showdown in Las Vegas may be a vital result if either program is going to stay in the race for a New Year's Six bowl.
Oct. 29: Florida vs. Georgia
This one is straightforward.
On Florida's side, this is new coach Billy Napier's introduction to the rivalry. The programs have evenly split the past 18 matchups, but Napier's challenge is slowing UGA's recent success. Georgia won the 2021 tilt, improving to 7-4 against UF since 2011.
Georgia, conversely, wants to continue its reign in both the SEC East and at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Kirby Smart's squad represented the division in the SEC championship game during the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons—and, not coincidentally, beat Florida each of those years.
The Dawgs' path to defending their national title undoubtedly runs through the Gators in Jacksonville.
Dec. 10: Army vs. Navy
As usual, Army and Navy will convene for their annual meeting on the weekend after conference championships.
And the buzzword is pageantry.
The programs are returning to Philadelphia—the traditional home of the contest—for what will be the 90th time in the rivalry's 123-game history. Army has earned four victories in the past six meetings, but Navy celebrated a 17-13 triumph last season.
Although neither team is expected to excel in 2022, the fanfare of the Army-Navy Game is unmatched.