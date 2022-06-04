Final WWE NXT In Your House Picks for Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy and More

3 of 5

The Creed Brothers seemed poised to be the next tag team champions for some time, only for multiple bumps in the road to displace them. One of those was Pretty Deadly scoring a lucky last-entrant placement in the gauntlet to crown the next champions after Julius and Brutus Creed ran through everyone else.

Now, the Creeds have a chance to settle the score in an even contest, but there is more on the line than just the gold. Tensions with Roderick Strong have added a new stipulation to the match, and The Creed Brothers will be out of Diamond Mine if they come up short on Saturday night.

Considering how the faction has undergone so many changes since its inception—Malcolm Bivens is now in All Elite Wrestling and Strong seemingly wants out of his contract—that may be the bigger story to track than who walks away with the titles.

For that matter, The Creed Brothers could win this and quit Diamond Mine to fulfill both outcomes, or they could boot Strong out of the group and take charge on their own.

There are more heel options in the tag team division for the Creeds to feud with going forward than for Pretty Deadly. It's no certainty, but that may give them the edge.

Prediction: The Creed Brothers win.