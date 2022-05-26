Warriors' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

1 of 3

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

It's possible Golden State builds its summer strategy around talent retention. The Dubs are a contender as is, so trying to hold it together could make all kinds of sense.

Having said that, it's possible they'll seek outside help—to either cover up an absence or upgrade some aspect of their squad.

If the Warriors go that direction, then Kyle Anderson should appear prominently on the radar. His ball and movement skills are perfectly constructed for head coach Steve Kerr's system, which makes sense when both were forged under the direction of San Antonio Spurs skipper Gregg Popovich.

The only knock on the 28-year-old is a somewhat shaky outside shot (career 33.4 percent), but everything else is solid or better.

Anderson has the vision to feed open teammates, the versatility to defend multiple spots, the touch to convert most of his inside-the-arc chances and the veteran know-how to quickly assimilate to this locker room.