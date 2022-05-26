Lakers' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022 NBA offseason with bargains on their mind.

With their payroll saddled by the colossal contracts attached to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they have almost nothing to spend and a slew of roster spots to fill.

The taxpayer's mid-level exception offers a tiny bit of coin to throw around ($6.3 million to be exact), but otherwise there's only veteran's minimum money to go around for external targets. Still, with the Hollywood backdrop to sell and the allure of sharing the court with James, L.A. might craft a decent sales pitch.

When the Lakers officially start their bargain hunt, this is how their big board might take shape.