Under-the-Radar Transfers to Know for 2022 College Football Season

Between the transfer portal and one-time immediate eligibility, keeping track of every Football Bowl Subdivision team's roster has become a major challenge.

And, hey, it's the offseason. You might be watching other sports or simply checking in occasionally for the latest college football news. Throughout the last six months, however, thousands of players have entered the portal and found a new school.

Naturally, then, you could've missed some notable moves—transfers that don't command the attention of Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison to USC or Quinn Ewers to Texas, for example.

The list is subjective, but every player highlighted is outside of the top 100 in 247Sports' transfer rankings.