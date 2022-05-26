Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade Target

Every NBA Team's Dream Offseason Trade TargetMay 26, 2022
NBA dreams exist for a reason.
And, no, it's not just to pass the time between slow spots in the schedule or during rough patches for your favorite franchise.
They also exist because every once in a blue moon a wish gets granted by the basketball gods. So, front offices must be ready to act when opportunity arrives.
As more teams head into the 2022 offseason, whiteboards are filling up quickly with lists of preferred targets. Using everything from the eye test and statistics to team trajectories and asset collections, we're here to project which player likely sits atop each team's wish list.
Atlanta Hawks: Ben Simmons
Few rosters more clearly cry for a consolidation deal than Atlanta's. While the Hawks have put a number of solid-or-better players around Trae Young, they're still awaiting the arrival of a true co-star—and someone who can perk up their 26th-ranked defense.
Put Ben Simmons on this roster (and on the floor), and he might have the best chance of checking both boxes.
The 25-year-old, who has "several" fans within the organization, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, might be the Association's most versatile stopper. Plus, he is a top-shelf ball-mover, a punishing finisher in transition and a potentially electric pick-and-roll partner for Young. If the Brooklyn Nets are already having second thoughts about Simmons, who never suited up this season, the Hawks should be ready to strike.
Boston Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon
There were times in the not distant past when you could argue the Boston Celtics should dramatically reshape their roster. Heck, there were still questions in 2022 about whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could coexist.
All of that should be out the window, as the Celtics are conference finalists for the fourth time in six seasons. That success should have the franchise hanging on tighter to its top assets, but it might still be talked into a buy-low opportunity for Malcolm Brogdon. Between his recent injury troubles and outstanding salary, plus the Indiana Pacers' acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton, Brogdon could be on the move this summer, per B/R's Jake Fischer.
If the Celtics could stomach Brogdon's health risks, they could get major mileage out of him. He could further elevate this club's playmaking and is just as potent off the ball, meaning he wouldn't step on the toes of the Jays or Marcus Smart. Brogdon's defense could make him a favorite of coach Ime Udoka, and Brogdon's experience could allow for a smooth transition into the locker room.
Brooklyn Nets: Rudy Gobert
The Brooklyn Nets previously tied their championship hopes to simply being able to overwhelm the opposition with offense. Trading James Harden for Ben Simmons showed a clear strategic shift toward better on-court balance, and leaning further toward that direction—perhaps with a straight swap of Simmons for Rudy Gobert—could be the play that solves this puzzle.
Brooklyn isn't winning big as long as it's stuck at 20th in defensive efficiency. Adding Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, might effectively guarantee the Nets a top-10 defense as soon as next season. He is the best paint-protector in the NBA, not to mention an elite rebounder and forceful finisher around the basket.
Could he muck up Brooklyn's offensive spacing a bit? Sure, although probably no more than Simmons. But if an offense can take on a non-shooter and still have optimal spacing, it's probably one featuring a horde of long-distance threats, like, say, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry.
Charlotte Hornets: Deandre Ayton
Credit the Charlotte Hornets for bringing the buzz back to Buzz City. But for Charlotte to really take flight—this club landed 10th in the Eastern Conference this season and last—it must fix its long-standing problems at center.
Rudy Gobert could be a great get as an interior anchor and lob finisher. Myles Turner is sure to intrigue the front office with his combination of shot blocking and outside shooting. Still, no one should draw more consideration from Charlotte than Deandre Ayton, the top pick from 2018 who is the perfect age to grow alongside LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.
Ayton is an impending restricted free agent, and the Phoenix Suns surely aren't eager to let him go. Then again, they previously balked at paying him max money and basically went without him in their biggest game of the season. Perhaps the right combination of assets could convince Phoenix to cut ties, and if Charlotte agrees he's the best option to fill its hole at the 5, then it should push hard to get a sign-and-trade done.
Chicago Bulls: Anthony Davis
After clearing 76 games the past two campaigns combined, Anthony Davis may have torpedoed his trade value—at least, that's according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (h/t Lakers Daily's Jonathan Sherman). However, other observers aren't nearly as convinced that the league would turn up its nose at an available AD.
"Look, it is beauty in the eye of the beholder," an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. "But he is an elite talent and he is 29 years old. Everybody wants him, everybody thinks that if they get their hands on him, they can keep him healthy, etc., etc. ... A team like Chicago, where he is from, they would bend over backwards to get him."
If the Bulls think they need more than healthy versions of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to contend, they can put some prime trade assets in play to broker a blockbuster. Packaging Nikola Vucevic with Patrick Williams is one option. Orchestrating a sign-and-trade with Zach LaVine is another. Either way, Chicago can assemble a formidable offer, and it should seriously consider it for a two-way talent such as Davis, who could give the Bulls more scoring punch and better protection at the back end of their 23rd-ranked defense.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Gary Trent Jr.
The Cleveland Cavaliers found three cornerstones, with Darius Garland manning point and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen locking down the interior. Now, the focus should be on upgrading the wing spots around them.
The trade market offers the clearest path to a solution, and Right Down Euclid's Evan Dammarell reported that Gary Trent Jr. is one of multiple wings—along with Harrison Barnes and Malik Beasley—considered "viable options" for the Cavs.
Trent is a feisty defender and confident shot-maker who continues making strides as a secondary creator. He wouldn't be easy to pry away from the Toronto Raptors, but they might at least consider it for the right offer. After next season, he has only an $18.6 million player option left on his deal, so he could price his way out of Toronto's plans sooner than later anyway.
Dallas Mavericks: Rudy Gobert
With Luka Doncic having ascended to superstar status, the pressure is on the Dallas Mavericks to put a championship-caliber roster around him. They could be close, but only if they can stop the interior bleeding.
Through their first four Western Conference Finals games, they're allowing an unforgivable 49 paint points per outing. No other conference finalist is giving up even 40. Even a Doncic-led attack will have trouble compensating for that many gimmes at the opposite end.
That alone should put Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the league's premier paint-protector, atop the wish list. Then, consider the lift he'd provide as a hard-screen-setter, an above-the-rim lob threat and a relentless rebounder, and it's clear Dallas can be justified in breaking the bank for the big fella.
Denver Nuggets: Jae Crowder
Sorry, Nuggets faithful, if Jae Crowder doesn't carry quite as much sizzle as you might seek from a dream trade target. However, with max contracts already on the books for Nikola Jokic (which will soon expand to a supermax), Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., there is only so much more that Denver can afford to splurge.
Shoring up the wing spots with a three-and-D ace in Crowder could make all the sense in the world. He would immediately increase the team's toughness, defensive versatility and outside shooting (36.9 percent since the start of last season). He would also hit the Rockies with more than 100 playoff outings, experience that could be invaluable for a club looking to make the leap from contender to heavyweight champion.
The Suns could feel a financial squeeze this summer, as Deandre Ayton heads into restricted free agency and Cam Johnson becomes extension-eligible. It's at least feasible that the squeeze gets tight enough to force out Crowder, who will turn 32 this summer and isn't signed beyond next season.
Detroit Pistons: Miles Bridges
It's possible Miles Bridges' meteoric rise this season—perhaps best highlighted by his scoring spike from 12.7 to 20.2 points per game—earned him building-block status for Charlotte. The Detroit Pistons, however, shouldn't concede that.
Unless Detroit feels compelled to accelerate its rebuild (it shouldn't), the Pistons have little to lose by tying up their cap space in an offer sheet to Bridges, a native of nearby Flint, Michigan. It would be one thing if the market were swimming in snug-fitting stars, but it isn't. Jalen Brunson is good, but there's a real chance his ceiling stops short of stardom. Deandre Ayton intrigues, but most modern contenders aren't built around interior bigs.
Bridges, meanwhile, could be an ideal co-star for Cade Cunningham. Bridges could race alongside Cunningham in the open floor, pair with him in pick-and-rolls, create his own offense when needed and punish opposing defenses as a powerful off-ball cutter (95th percentile). If the Pistons can convince Bridges to come home, they could also convince the Hornets to let him go in a sign-and-trade.
Golden State Warriors: Myles Turner
All due respect to Kevon Looney, who's had some awesome moments in this playoff run, but if the Golden State Warriors want to upgrade their roster this summer, center still seems the most logical choice. Among the seven Dubs to appear in at least 13 postseason games this year, Looney lands seventh in raw plus/minus (plus-three over 287 minutes).
He simply can't shake certain limitations as a 6'9" center who doesn't space the floor. Myles Turner, meanwhile, doesn't face the same restrictions as a 6'11", 250-pounder with a career 34.9 percent splash rate.
Turner's shooting is key, since it could widen the attack lanes for what has been this postseason's second-most efficient offense. It not only pushes him clear of Looney, who will be an unrestricted free agent, it also should arguably nudge him ahead of Rudy Gobert, whom the Warriors could pursue, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Angelina Martin).
Houston Rockets: James Wiseman
Of the nine Houston Rockets to top 700 minutes this season, six are age 25 or younger. Other than maybe the Oklahoma City Thunder, no team has more motivation to play the long game with its rebuild than Houston.
While that could push the franchise toward finding more draft picks, the Rockets added four first-rounders last summer and have two more headed their way in June (Nos. 3 and 17). So, rather than putting more picks on the pile, it would behoove this club to seek young players already in the league—in particular those with clearance-priced trade costs.
Could James Wiseman qualify? Let's just say that 2020's No. 2 pick hasn't entrenched himself in Golden State's long-term plans. He was as raw as sashimi as a rookie and then had his sophomore season erased by a torn meniscus. If the Warriors want to keep chasing rings in what's left of Stephen Curry's prime, they may not have time to wait on Wiseman.
The Rockets, on the other hand, have all the time in the world. If they think the athletic 7-footer could be a long-term partner of Jalen Green and whomever they take at No. 3, they should dangle some win-now players in front of the Dubs to see if they'll bite.
Indiana Pacers: Draft Assets
The Indiana Pacers claim they don't want to rebuild. At least, their governor, Herb Simon, doesn't.
After resetting the franchise around 22-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, though, they should seize this chance to turn a present step back into future steps forward. And despite Simon's sentiment, they at least seem willing to explore that, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported they could be involved in a Russell Westbrook trade to shed the long-term salaries attached to Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon.
Getting out of bloated contracts is nice, but getting draft assets for doing so is far better—particularly when whatever financial flexibility comes could be muted by the fact that Indiana's never been a destination for free agents. The Pacers need more blue-chippers around Haliburton and Chris Duarte, so they could use more dart throws at the draft board.
Los Angeles Clippers: Monte Morris
Assuming the Los Angeles Clippers have a healthy Kawhi Leonard alongside Paul George next season, they should jump right back into the middle of the championship race. That alone might preclude them from making major changes.
Still, point guard remains a sore spot. Reggie Jackson is more of a scorer than a table-setter, and Jason Preston is a mystery after having his rookie year wiped out by foot surgery.
L.A. could use more stability at the position, and that's exactly what Monte Morris provides. For his career, the fifth-year floor general has averaged nearly five times more assists (3.7) than turnovers (0.8). With Jamal Murray on the mend from his ACL tear, though, Morris could be the odd man out in Denver, as he likely offers more value to the Nuggets as a trade chip than he could in steering the second team.
Los Angeles Lakers: Buddy Hield
Could the Los Angeles Lakers aim higher than Buddy Hield this summer? Sure, but only if they dangled Anthony Davis. Perhaps his injury issues could push them in that direction, but they won't find a better player in return than a healthy Davis, who's been a top-five NBA talent.
If L.A. instead plans a summer blockbuster around Russell Westbrook and draft picks, then it needs to find players who better complement LeBron James. A net-shredder such as Buddy Hield would be perfect.
Historically, James has done his best work when surrounded by a swarm of shooters, which makes it all the more head-scratching why this front office hasn't acquired more of them. Hield could help correct that imbalance in a hurry. Since 2018-19, he's been good for 3.6 threes per night on 39.4 percent shooting.
Memphis Grizzlies: Pascal Siakam
The Memphis Grizzlies just snagged the West's No. 2 seed and celebrated their first playoff series win since 2015. Their best player, Most Improved Player award-winner Ja Morant, is all of 22 years young. If they wanted to see how far their organic growth could take them, it would be hard to blame them.
And yet, opportunity's knock presents a different option. With Morant still making rookie-scale wages for another season, the Grizzlies have the chance to add another impact piece before his next contract tightens the budget. In addition, Memphis has a slew of draft assets and a strong nucleus of up-and-comers to help sweeten an offer.
In other words, all of the pieces are in place to pull off an internet-breaking blockbuster, and if the Grizzlies put them in play for Pascal Siakam—perhaps made expendable by the emergence of Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes—they could reach juggernaut status as soon as next season. Siakam would scratch the itch for a true Morant co-star, keep the scoreboard spinning as a three-level scorer and add another lanky, disruptive stopper to this already elite defense.
Miami Heat: Bradley Beal
It might seem strange to suggest a major move for a conference finalist, but catch this offense on its worst nights, and you'll quickly understand why the Miami Heat have surfaced as a "legitimate suitor" for Bradley Beal, per Charania.
Beal packs a knockout-powered scoring punch, having averaged better than 30 points per night in two of the last three seasons. Landing him in a sign-and-trade could be the ultimate cure for Miami's offensive ills. In the playoffs, the Heat have averaged 92.8 points per 100 half-court plays, per Cleaning The Glass, which ranks 13th among the 16 postseason participants.
It might require sacrificing Tyler Herro to bring Beal to South Beach, but Beal is the type of offensive weapon Miami hopes Herro one day will become. If the Heat hope to make a championship run with 32-year-old Jimmy Butler, then trading tomorrow's potential for today's production is the route to take.
Milwaukee Bucks: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Milwaukee Bucks don't have many directions to turn this summer, as they're already heavily invested in this roster and exhausted a good chunk of their assets bringing Jrue Holiday to town in November 2020. Of course, those investments were made for good reason, as this nucleus spent last summer snapping the franchise's 50-year championship drought.
Milwaukee remains near the forefront of the championship pursuit, so any offseason shopping will be done along the margins. Shoring up the wing rotation with a three-and-D swingman such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be the kind of trade that doesn't move the offseason needle but looks brilliant in hindsight.
The Bucks need more perimeter stoppers, and Caldwell-Pope is a pest on the basketball. He's also a 36 percent three-point shooter for his career and 38 percent marksman over the past five seasons, so he'd help keep the runway cleared for Giannis Antetokounmpo to take flight.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Damian Lillard
The Minnesota Timberwolves might be motivated to dream big after making their second playoff trip since 2004. Could those dreams include a megadeal for Damian Lillard? You can argue they should.
The Timberwolves have potent offensive options in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but a top-shelf scorer such as Lillard could blow the roof off this attack. Dropping Towns and Edwards a peg on the pecking order could increase their efficiency—as could giving them a more dynamic shot-creator than D'Angelo Russell—while Lillard's late-game heroics would power up Minnesota's 19th-ranked clutch offense.
The question is whether the Timberwolves (or anyone) could pry Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, and the answer is probably not. Still, that's not a definitive no. Portland needed everything to break right this summer, and it was already denied an additional first-round pick and slipped a spot at the draft lottery. If the Blazers' luck doesn't change quickly, the Life After Lillard era could start sooner than they hoped.
New Orleans Pelicans: Alec Burks
It's hard to get a clear read on the New Orleans Pelicans without knowing where Zion Williamson stands after he lost the entire season to foot surgery. If he returns to full health, though, this roster could be on the fast track to contention.
New Orleans plugged a number of holes over the last calendar year. The Pels found an interior anchor in Jonas Valanciunas, a smooth shot-creator in CJ McCollum and a pair of hyper-disruptive defenders in rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado. Add a (hopefully) healthy Williamson to the mix, and there are no glaring deficiencies that would necessitate a major trade.
Instead, the Pels could focus on finding a plug-and-play, two-way wing, since modern teams can't have enough of that archetype. Veteran Alec Burks would have plenty to offer this team as a shooter, defender and distributor at what shouldn't be a prohibitive trade cost.
New York Knicks: Donovan Mitchell
Does a Donovan Mitchell deal seem likely? Nope. But since we're discussing dream deals, this one clearly tops the wish list for the New York Knicks.
To put it simply, Mitchell is the scorer and star this roster sorely lacks. You can criticize his defensive motor at times or quibble over his efficiency, but the truth is he's a 25-year-old with three All-Star selections and a career 23.9-points-per-game scoring average. Talents like this don't come along often, and that alone should have the Knicks exhausting every angle of this pursuit.
Tack on that he's a New York native with multiple connections to the organization, and this is a no-brainer for the Knicks. Even if the chances of it happening are fleeting, the potential reward is rich enough to warrant all of the effort.
Oklahoma City Thunder: More. Draft. Picks.
The puzzle pieces are starting to align in the Sooner State. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a go-to scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a stat-sheet-stuffing floor general in Josh Giddey and a relentless defender (who also just averaged 17.2 points per outing) in Luguentz Dort. Soon, they'll add another blue-chip prospect to the equation by way of this summer's No. 2 pick.
Even if the rest of the roster has question marks, that's a solid foundation.
Of course, it may be nowhere near completion, which is why this franchise should keep stockpiling draft picks like doomsday supplies. Once this young core proves it's ready, then OKC can entertain the idea of an acceleration deal. Until then, though, it shouldn't divert from the strategy, as there's no such thing as having too many assets.
Orlando Magic: Miles Bridges
At some point—likely sooner than later—this young Orlando Magic club could be ready to make real noise. Landing the draft lottery's jackpot prize potentially speeds up the process.
No matter which top-tier prospect lands in Disney's backyard—be that 6'10" sharpshooter Jabari Smith, unicorn 7-footer Chet Holmgren or walking bucket Paolo Banchero—he will help this organization take a sizable climb up the NBA hierarchy. If the franchise follows its lottery win with a surprisingly successful poach of impending restricted free agent Miles Bridges, that leap could grow exponentially.
This roster needs an offensive focal point, and Bridges could either step into that role or share it with the No. 1 pick. His scoring punch and athleticism would immediately jolt the Magic, and in turn, they could provide him playmaking in the backcourt and defensive protection up front.
Philadelphia 76ers: Bradley Beal
Even after pairing Joel Embiid with James Harden at the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly continue to star-search. Windhorst reported (via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Adam Hermann) that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has "big, giant plans to acquire another star," and it sounds as though Morey may already have a player in mind.
"You would need a player, potentially near the end of his contract, to come and say, 'I would like to go and play in Philadelphia,'" Windhorst said.
Hmmm. Beal's contract with the Washington Wizards only has a $36.4 million player option left. He was also reportedly on Philly's radar before he underwent season-ending wrist surgery, per Charania. Could he maybe be the player Windhorst was referring to?
One can debate the defensive viability of a Harden-Beal backcourt, but good luck to any coach tasked with crafting a defensive game plan to stop those two and Embiid.
Phoenix Suns: Clint Capela (and More)
The Phoenix Suns won the Western Conference last season and paced it—along with the entire league—in wins this time around. If they spent their offseason solely focusing on internal issues, that would be tough to argue against.
However, doing so would almost certainly entail re-signing Deandre Ayton to a max-money contract, and it seems Phoenix may have other ideas.
"Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer," B/R's Jake Fischer reported. "... There's a stronger sense among league figures that Phoenix brass simply does not view Ayton, or any center, as a player worth greater than $30 million annually."
If Ayton is to move, then Phoenix needs him to exit via sign-and-trade. Sending him to Atlanta, a potential suitor according to Fischer, could deliver both a replacement center in Clint Capela and at least one more contributor, perhaps shot-creator Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Portland Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant
If you believe smoke clouds only billow when fire is at their source, then it's past time to start planning for a Jerami Grant move to the Pacific Northwest. He has reportedly been on the Blazers' radar for months, per Fischer, and had Portland not lost an extra lottery pick, maybe the deal would've been sealed already.
The only hang-up is that the Blazers' prime asset, the No. 7 pick, might be too rich of a return for Grant, who will probably peak a rung or two south of stardom and needs a new contract by next summer. The puzzle for general manager Joe Cronin to solve is getting Grant—a snug fit as a two-way complement to Damian Lillard—to Portland without giving it up. Or, if the No. 7 pick has to go, then getting something in addition to Grant.
Maybe Portland fans would prefer chasing Deandre Ayton, but the Blazers should be in good shape at center if they run it back with Jusuf Nurkic. Zach LaVine is reportedly a potential target, per Fischer, but he'll be hard to get and is an imperfect fit for this roster. Grant fits the mold of what Portland needs at forward, just as long as an overpay isn't required to get him.
Sacramento Kings: A Top-3 Pick
Luck found the Sacramento Kings at the lottery, as they climbed to the No. 4 pick. But this is a three-player class at the top.
That might be less of a problem if Sacramento plans to move this pick for win-now support, an option rival teams expect it to explore, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Kings should consider looking further down the line.
Rather than pursue a plug-and-play veteran who would maybe help end their 16-year drought, they should focus on finding a blue-chip prospect who can carry them farther in the future. Pairing De'Aaron Fox with Domantas Sabonis was a solid start, but supporting them with someone from the Jabari Smith-Chet Holmgren-Paolo Banchero tier could be a true fortune-changer.
San Antonio Spurs: Zach LaVine
The San Antonio Spurs proved plenty pesky this season, but this club's ceiling won't stretch high until it finds a focal point.
Could Zach LaVine be the answer? Dejounte Murray, a fellow Washington native, at least seems intrigued by the idea. As he should. LaVine would make Murray's life infinitely easier as an off-the-dribble creator and off-ball shooting threat. Murray, in turn, could scratch LaVine's back by tackling the toughest backcourt assignment on defense.
A LaVine sign-and-trade seems aggressive for San Antonio, both in terms of its history on the free-agent front and the timeline of its rebuild. But the Spurs might sense a unique opportunity to spend as budgets crunch nearly across the league, and the 27-year-old LaVine isn't too much older than the 25-year-old Murray.
Toronto Raptors: Harrison Barnes
The Toronto Raptors could pivot into a radical rebuild and set the trade market ablaze by dangling Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet this summer, but why? The Raptors had a .660 winning percentage after the calendar flipped to 2022, and nearly the entire roster offers some level of growth potential.
That should provide plenty of motivation to not only lock in this core, but also add pieces to support it. Head coach Nick Nurse knows just the type.
"I really like the length and all that stuff," Nurse told reporters. "What I would say is we need to get those guys more versatile. ... I'm still after some more wing players, some more athletic wing players so we can continue to come at you in the style of play we want to come at you with."
Harrison Barnes could be an effortless fit as a do-it-all 6'8" swingman. He would add layers to Toronto's egalitarian offense as an outside shooter and occasional shot-creator, and his adaptability would help him thrive in Nurse's shape-shifting defense.
Utah Jazz: Andrew Wiggins
The Utah Jazz seem ripe for a summer makeover on the heels of their third first-round exit in four seasons, but they may not rock the boat as much as everyone expects. As Fischer reported, Jazz governor Ryan Smith wants the franchise players in next season's All-Star Game, which will be in Salt Lake City.
Arguments exist for keeping both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but having them as All-Star ambassadors isn't one.
If the Jazz sever this duo, the 29-year-old Gobert will almost certainly be the odd man out, since he's older, more expensive and less likely to correct his shortcomings (offensive range for Gobert, defensive effort for Mitchell). If Utah shops the big man, the first call should go to Golden State, which has a player who can simultaneously make the money work and meet this roster's demand for more size, athleticism and defense on the perimeter in Andrew Wiggins.
If the Jazz can talk the Warriors into giving them both Wiggins and James Wiseman for Gobert, that's even better.
Washington Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon
It's fair to wonder why Bradley Beal would want to stick around Washington when this team has yet to prove it can field a formidable roster around him. It's equally fair to question the logic behind the Wizards' spending max money on a player who will turn 29 this summer and has yet to prove he can lead a competitive club.
And yet, none of that matters if Beal and the Wizards aren't the ones questioning it. That has been the case all along and seemingly remains that way, as Ava Wallace of the Washington Post recently reported Beal still plans on re-signing with the Wizards this summer.
If Beal and the Wizards are really doing this, they need to beef up the roster in a hurry. They don't have a ton of assets to offer, so finding a discounted contributor could simplify the process. Malcolm Brogdon fits the bill given his recent injury issues and remaining salary. Get him to Washington and keep him healthy, though, and he could shore up the Wizards' point guard spot with scoring, shooting, smarts and defensive versatility.
Statistics courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.