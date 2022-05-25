Predictions for NBA's Top 2022 Restricted Free Agents

0 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

Every year, a new group of restricted free agents hits the market with the potential to alter the offseason for multiple teams.

If a big-name member of the class signs an offer sheet with one team, the incumbent can wait two days before waiting to match, which can cost the pursuers precious opportunities to go after other targets.

This summer, multiple players in that situation are talented enough to change the fortunes of whatever team lands them.

Though past production and projection systems like FiveThirtyEight's help to determine who's at the top of the list, it's mostly a subjective endeavor. No one can truly know what a player will do in the future.

With the aforementioned criteria and considerations for size, age and how a player will fit in an increasingly positionless NBA, here are the top five restricted free agents and predictions for their offseasons.