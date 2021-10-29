NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges Was Offered 4-Year, $60M Hornets Contract Extension

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM).

"When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I'm told the Hornets' baseline offer was four years, $60 million," Windhorst said. "Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we've compared him to during his career, got ... which some people in the league feel is an overpay."

Mikal Bridges, a first-round pick in 2018 like Miles Bridges, inked a four-year, $90 million extension with the Phoenix Suns earlier this month. ESPN's Tim McMahon noted on the podcast that Miles Bridges wouldn't sign for $30 million less.

Based on how Bridges is playing for Charlotte this season, he should receive a better offer than $60 million over four years in restricted free agency. In five games, the 23-year-old is averaging 26.2 points, which leads the Hornets, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on three-pointers.

If Bridges receives a better offer from another team, the Hornets can match.

The Michigan State product earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award Monday. Hornets head coach James Borrego lauded him for his hard work.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It validates his work—where his career's at, how hard he's worked to get to this point," Borrego said of Bridges winning the award, per the North State Journal. "I know the award is probably recognized for the offense, but he's doing as much defensively for us as the offense. So he deserves a ton of credit and I'm very proud of him."

In 66 games last season, Bridges averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. He played 29.3 minutes per game but has bumped that up to 35.2 minutes this season.

Bridges has seen more playing time and more responsibility as Terry Rozier deals with an ankle injury. However, that shouldn't change when Rozier returns.

The Hornets enter Friday's game against the Miami Heat with a 4-1 record, tied for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Bridges has been a big part of the winning formula and should continue to be.