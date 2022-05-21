Sports Franchises Whose Value Has Skyrocketed in Recent Years

0 of 7

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Owning a professional sports franchise is an expensive hobby, but it nonetheless can be a lucrative one.

Throughout the past two decades in particular, sports entertainment has become big business. For example, 25 franchises had a $1 billion valuation in 2010, per Forbes. Fast-forward to today, and 32 franchises are worth at least $3 billion.

Along the way, six franchises—from international club soccer to the NFL and NBA—have doubled in value since 2016, with a seventh just shy of that mark.

All data is from the Forbes list of most valuable sports teams. The list includes the seven franchises with the highest increases in value relative to percentage, not total value.