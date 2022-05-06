Report: Todd Boehly Signs Purchase Agreement to Buy Chelsea; Worth Up to $4.9 Billion

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

American businessman and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is set to become the new owner of Premier League side Chelsea by the end of May.

Boehly signed the purchase agreement to buy the English soccer club in a deal worth up to $4.9 billion, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph, and the Premier League is expected to approve the sale upon completion of an owners' and directors' test.

The British government also needs to issue a new license for the sale of Chelsea, Law reported. The club's operating license will expire at the end of the month.

