SoFi Stadium and the 8 Most Expensive Sports Venues in the World

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

In an effort to attract marquee events, strengthen fan experiences and, well, keep everyone spending money, ownership groups often spare few expenses on a new stadium.

Most recently, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke poured $5.5 billion into SoFi Stadium. While that number shattered the previous record, SoFi is among a dozen other sporting venues that have surpassed $1 billion in construction costs.

The NFL accounts for most of the priciest buildings, though two English soccer stadiums and one MLB park are also on the list.

One important note: These are not inflation-adjusted numbers. The list is based strictly on reported dollar amount.