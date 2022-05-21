MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan in the Outfield

0 of 30

The outfield is home to some of the game's biggest superstars.

Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Luis Robert and Bryce Harper are among the biggest names in the sport, and others like Riley Greene, Alek Thomas, Brennen Davis, Zac Veen, Robert Hassell III and George Valera represent the potential next generation of outfield stars.

With that said, some clubs are better set up for success at those positions than others.

Ahead, we've broken down each team's present and future across the outfield, highlighting their starters and top three prospects to help paint a picture of the organizational outlook.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan in the outfield.

