MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Second Base

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The second base position is not the deepest in baseball right now, though young stars like Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Jorge Polanco and Jonathan India are capable of making a major impact.

The next generation of players at the position is led by Nick Gonzales (Pirates), Nolan Gorman (Cardinals), Nick Yorke (Red Sox) and Michael Busch (Dodgers).

That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.

We've broken down each team's present and future outlook at second base, highlighting its current starter and its top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons. Included with each top prospect is his tier ranking, based on where he slotted in Bleacher Report's latest farm system rankings article.

Think of it as a team's five-year plan at the position.

