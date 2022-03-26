MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at CatcherMarch 26, 2022
MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Catcher
There is one less elite-level catcher in the big leagues right now after Buster Posey announced his retirement, though Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Willson Contreras and Yasmani Grandal remain All-Star-caliber veterans, while Will Smith, Sean Murphy and Tyler Stephenson lead the crop of up-and-comers.
That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.
We've broken down each team's present and future outlook at catcher, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons. Included with each top prospect is his tier ranking, based on where he slotted in Bleacher Report's latest farm system rankings article.
Think of it as a team's five-year plan at the position.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Present: Carson Kelly (Age: 27)
Kelly hit .260/.385/.460 with eight home runs and 26 RBI through his first 50 games last year before a fractured wrist cost him more than a month and halted what was shaping up to be a breakout season. He is controllable for three more seasons and will continue to split time behind the plate with Daulton Varsho, who will also see plenty of action in the outfield.
Top Prospect: Adrian Del Castillo (Tier 3)
Viewed as a first-round talent heading into his junior season at the University of Miami, Del Castillo had a down year at the plate and wound up slipping to the second round. His defensive skills behind the plate are fringy at best, but he has a solid hit tool and showed enough athleticism in college to play some corner outfield. His future is likely as a bat-first bench player.
Five-Year Prediction: Kelly (2022-24), Varsho (2025-26)
Atlanta Braves
Present: Travis d'Arnaud (Age: 33)
The Braves quietly signed d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million extension last August that includes an $8 million club option for the 2024 season. The 2020 Silver Slugger winner will likely hold onto at least a share of the starting job throughout his time in Atlanta, with Williams Contreras given an opportunity to play his way into a larger role. The 24-year-old posted an 82 OPS+ with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 52 games last year.
Top Prospect: Liam McGill (Tier 3)
The Braves traded away presumptive catcher-of-the-future Shea Langeliers in the Matt Olson blockbuster, leaving the system without a viable catching prospect. McGill led Division I in batting average (.471) and on-base percentage (.541) at Bryant in 2021 before going in the ninth round of the 2021 draft, but the 6'4" slugger's future home is likely as a bat-only first baseman and designated hitter.
Five-Year Prediction: d'Arnaud (2022-24), Contreras (2025-26)
Baltimore Orioles
Present: Robinson Chirinos (Age: 37)
The Orioles signed Chirinos to a one-year, $900,000 contract to help bridge the gap to top prospect Adley Rutschman, who is currently sidelined with a triceps injury and therefore unlikely to make a run at an Opening Day roster spot. Veterans Jacob Nottingham and Anthony Bemboom are in camp on minor league deals and will compete for the backup spot.
Top Prospect: Adley Rutschman (Tier 1)
Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after hitting .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI in 57 games during his junior season at Oregon State. Aside from the potential to be one of the game's elite offensive catchers, he also profiles as a strong defensive backstop with a plus arm and the necessary intangibles for the position. Expect to see him in the big leagues before the All-Star break, provided he makes a quick recovery from his injury.
Five-Year Prediction: Rutschman (2022-26)
Boston Red Sox
Present: Christian Vazquez (Age: 31)
Entering the final season of a four-year, $20.3 million deal, Vazquez could be a candidate for an extension similar to the deal Travis d'Arnaud signed with the Atlanta Braves last August. He may never again approach the offensive numbers he produced in 2019, but he's a solid staff leader behind the plate and by no means an offensive liability.
Top Prospect: Nathan Hickey (Tier 3)
Hickey, 22, hit .317/.435/.522 with nine home runs and 50 RBI at the University of Florida last spring before the Red Sox selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He has the defensive tools to stick behind the plate, which gives him an edge over Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong. Hernandez is a poor defender, while Wong fits best in a super-utility player who also sees time in the infield.
Five-Year Prediction: Vazquez (2022-24), free agent (2025-26)
Chicago Cubs
Present: Willson Contreras (Age: 29)
Contreras is entering his final year of club control, and despite his name being frequently mentioned in the rumor mill, he remains with the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old is more athletic than most catchers, which should help him age a little better, and he had a 108 OPS+ with 21 home runs and 4.1 WAR in 128 games last season. An extension to help anchor the current retooling would make a ton of sense.
Top Prospect: Miguel Amaya (Tier 3)
Amaya played just 23 games last season before Tommy John surgery brought his campaign to an abrupt end. The 23-year-old hit .215/.406/.304 with one home run in 106 plate appearances at Double-A prior to the injury, and while he has improved defensively, he'll need to show he can hit enough to be an everyday backstop before he's viewed as the catcher of the future in Chicago.
Five-Year Prediction: Contreras (2022-26)
Chicago White Sox
Present: Yasmani Grandal (Age: 33)
Grandal had an interesting season last year, tallying more walks (87) than hits (67) while posting a .240/.420/.520 line for a 157 OPS+ that included 23 home runs and 62 RBI in 93 games. He has two years and $36.5 million remaining on his contract, at which point another free-agent signing could be the play for the White Sox. Zack Collins, Seby Zavala and Yermin Mercedes are all candidates to serve as his backup.
Top Prospect: Adam Hackenberg (Tier 3)
The White Sox selected Hackenberg in the 18th round of the 2021 draft after he showed solid defensive chops during his time at Clemson. He hit .346/.384/.457 in 86 plate appearances at Single-A after signing, and he'll be one to watch this year if he can continue to exceed expectations at the plate.
Five-Year Prediction: Grandal (2022-23), free agent (2024-26)
Cincinnati Reds
Present: Tyler Stephenson (Age: 25)
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Stephenson split time with Tucker Barnhart behind the plate last season while also lining up at first base for 23 games. He hit .286/.366/.431 with 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI to finish sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. With Barnhart traded to Detroit, the everyday catching job now belongs to him.
Top Prospect: Matheu Nelson (Tier 3)
Nelson tied for the NCAA Division I lead with 23 home runs last spring, posting a .330/.436/.773 line during a breakout junior season at Florida State. He received some first-round buzz before going No. 35 overall, and while he'll need to cut down on his swing-and-miss and may never be more than an average defensive catcher, his power is legit.
Five-Year Prediction: Stephenson (2022-26)
Cleveland Guardians
Present: Austin Hedges (Age: 29)
A career .194/.249/.347 hitter in 1,663 plate appearances, Hedges has some over-the-fence power but provides little else offensively. However, he is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, with 67 DRS and a 32.0 percent caught-stealing rate in his seven-year career. Free agency awaits after the 2022 season, and he'll garner plenty of interest as a defensive-minded platoon option.
Top Prospect: Bo Naylor (Tier 3)
The No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 draft on the strength of his offensive upside, Naylor has yet to find his footing in pro ball. He hit .188/.280/.332 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate at Double-A in 2021, and he'll likely return to that level this year.
Keep an eye on Bryan Lavastida, who hit .289/.380/.456 with 29 extra-base hits while reaching Triple-A as a 22-year-old last year.
Five-Year Prediction: Hedges (2022), Lavastida (2023), Naylor (2024-26)
Colorado Rockies
Present: Elias Diaz (Age: 31)
Diaz hit .246/.310/.464 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 RBI last season while leading the NL with a 42 percent caught-stealing rate, and the Rockies rewarded him with a three-year, $14.5 million extension. He had an .866 OPS with 11 home runs and 26 RBI after the All-Star break, so bigger things might be coming in 2022.
Top Prospect: Drew Romo (Tier 2)
Viewed as the best defensive catcher in the 2020 draft class, Romo signed for a $2.1 million bonus as a supplemental round pick. His defense was as advertised in his pro debut, and he showed a more well-rounded offensive game than expected, hitting .314/.345/.439 with 25 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 79 games at Single-A. That has sent his prospect stock soaring, and he could crack the leaguewide top 100 list before the 2022 season is over.
Five-Year Prediction: Diaz (2022-24), Romo (2025-26)
Detroit Tigers
Present: Tucker Barnhart (Age: 31)
Barnhart was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in November as he enters the final season of a five-year, $23 million deal. The two-time Gold Glove winner doesn't provide a ton of offensive production, but he'll be a great veteran leader for the team's young pitching staff.
Eric Haase will see some time behind the plate after posting a 104 OPS+ with 22 home runs as a 28-year-old rookie last season, though he also played 22 games in left field.
Top Prospect: Dillon Dingler (Tier 2)
A rare athlete for the catcher position, Dingler spent his freshman year at Ohio State playing center field before moving behind the dish as a sophomore. He has quickly developed into an above-average defensive backstop, and there is enough offensive projection in his profile to believe he can be an everyday catcher in the big leagues. Will he be ready in 2023?
Five-Year Prediction: Barnhart (2022), Dingler (2023-26)
Houston Astros
Present: Martin Maldonado (Age: 35)
The Astros have relied on the defensive-minded Maldonado as the primary catcher the past two seasons, and the front office brought back Jason Castro to platoon with him last offseason. Maldonado signed a one-year, $5 million extension last April that vested into a two-year, $9 million deal when he played 90 games last season, while Castro will be a free agent next winter.
Top Prospect: Korey Lee (Tier 1)
Lee hit .277/.340/.438 with 30 extra-base hits in 88 games over three minor league levels last season, delivering on his status as a first-round pick and cementing his place as the catcher of the future. He's a solid receiver with good catch-and-throw skills, and he should be at least an average offensive player at the next level. Expect to see him split time with Maldonado in 2023 before taking over as the everyday guy in 2024.
Five-Year Prediction: Maldonado (2022-23), Lee (2024-26)
Kansas City Royals
Present: Salvador Perez (Age: 31)
The Royals tacked a four-year, $82 million extension onto Perez's contract last offseason, and with a club option year, he could potentially be in Kansas City through the 2026 season. After leading the AL in home runs (48) and RBI (121) last season while finishing seventh in AL MVP voting, he'll spend the next five years trying to build a compelling Hall of Fame case.
Top Prospect: MJ Melendez (Tier 1)
One of the breakout prospects of 2021, Melendez hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 home runs and 103 RBI in 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A. With Perez firmly blocking his path, he made nine starts at third base during the second half last season, and that could be where he carves a path to the big leagues.
Five-Year Prediction: Perez (2022-26)
Los Angeles Angels
Present: Max Stassi (Age: 31)
Stassi has been baseball's most quietly productive catcher the past two years, hitting .250/.333/.452 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 RBI in 424 plate appearances since the start of the 2020 season. He is ticketed for free agency following the 2022 season, and with no clear long-term solution in the pipeline, the Angels could pursue at least a short-term extension.
Top Prospect: Edgar Quero (Tier 3)
Quero put himself on the prospect radar last year with a .240/.405/.463 line and 16 extra-base hits in 39 games between rookie ball and Single-A. The 18-year-old still has a long way to go in his development, but he's the cream of the crop as far as catching talent is concerned in the Angels farm system right now.
Five-Year Prediction: Stassi (2022-24), Quero (2025-26)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Present: Will Smith (Age: 26)
Since debuting with a 133 OPS+ and 15 home runs in 54 games during the 2019 season, Smith has quickly emerged as one of baseball's best offensive catchers. He hit .258/.365/.495 with 25 home runs and 76 RBI in a 3.5-WAR season last year, and he's controllable through the 2025 season.
Top Prospect: Diego Cartaya (Tier 1)
Cartaya is now the top prospect in the Dodgers system after hitting .298/.409/.614 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI in 31 games as a 19-year-old at Single-A. He is a no-doubt big league catcher with soft hands and a strong throwing arm. Once he's ready for the majors, the Dodgers could look to shift Smith to third base, where he saw 485.2 innings of action in the minors.
Five-Year Prediction: Smith (2022-23), Cartaya (2024-26)
Miami Marlins
Present: Jacob Stallings (Age: 32)
Stallings was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason in exchange for MLB left-hander Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott. The 2021 Gold Glove winner is controllable through the 2024 season, and he will be an invaluable leader for the team's dynamic young pitching staff. Meanwhile, Nick Fortes, Alex Jackson and Payton Henry are all on 40-man roster to compete with non-roster invitee Willians Astudillo for the backup job.
Top Prospect: Joe Mack (Tier 3)
The Marlins went above-slot to sign Mack to a $2.5 million bonus as the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and with his 55-hit, 50-power profile and strong defensive outlook, he immediately became the catcher of the future in the Miami system. The 19-year-old's arrival should sync up nicely with Stallings' remaining club control.
Five-Year Prediction: Stallings (2022-24), Mack (2025-26)
Milwaukee Brewers
Present: Omar Narvaez (Age: 30)
Narvaez hit .301/.396/.470 with 20 extra-base hits in 71 games during the first half last season to earn a spot on the NL All-Star team. However, his production slumped after the break as he hit .225/.272/.320 the rest of the way, and this will be a big year for establishing his value with his first foray into free agency awaiting next offseason.
Top Prospect: Jeferson Quero (Tier 3)
Quero has seemingly surpassed Mario Feliciano as the catcher of the future in Milwaukee, though Feliciano is a more MLB-ready option who could help bridge the gap. The 19-year-old Quero was one of the top catching prospects in the 2019 international class, and he hit .309/.434/.500 with eight extra-base hits in 23 games while making his pro debut stateside last year.
Five-Year Prediction: Narvaez (2022), Feliciano (2023-24), Quero (2025-26)
Minnesota Twins
Present: Ryan Jeffers (Age: 24)
With Mitch Garver traded to the Texas Rangers, the starting catcher job now belongs to Jeffers, who rose quickly through the minors as a second-round pick in 2018. His value will stem from his over-the-fence power and his receiving skills, and he could be a perennial 20-homer threat in a starting role. Newcomer Gary Sanchez will see the bulk of his action as the primary designated hitter.
Top Prospect: Jair Camargo (Tier 3)
With Jeffers under club control through the 2026 season, the Twins have a long-term answer at catcher, which is good considering the lack of catching talent in the farm system right now. Camargo, 22, hit 13 home runs and threw out 23 percent of base-stealers at High-A last season, and at the very least, he looks like quality organizational depth.
Five-Year Prediction: Jeffers (2022-26)
New York Mets
Present: James McCann (Age: 31)
After an All-Star selection in 2019 and a career year during the shortened 2020 season, McCann landed a four-year, $40.6 million deal from the Mets in free agency. He hit just .232/.294/.349 for a 77 OPS+ with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBI in the first season of that contract, and he'll look to rebound in 2022.
Top Prospect: Francisco Alvarez (Tier 1)
Arguably the best catching prospect in baseball once Adley Rutschman moves on to the majors, Alvarez hit .272/.388/.554 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in 99 games between Single-A and High-A last season. Exciting as the 20-year-old's long-term upside is, he still has work to do on the defensive side of things, and it's unrealistic to expect him to debut before the second half of the 2023 season considering he has not yet played above the High-A level.
Five-Year Prediction: McCann (2022-23), Alvarez (2024-26)
New York Yankees
Present: Kyle Higashioka (Age: 31)
The Gary Sanchez era is officially over, and now the Yankees need to figure out if newcomer Ben Rortvedt can be a long-term option behind the plate. An oblique injury means he'll likely start the 2022 season on the injured list, which opens the door for Higashioka to be the guy in the early going, but the 24-year-old Rortvedt is going to get a long look at some point this year.
Top Prospect: Austin Wells (Tier 2)
The Yankees are going to give Wells every opportunity to prove he can handle the catcher position, though it's his bat that is going to drive his future value. The No. 28 pick in the 2020 draft hit .264/.390/.476 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 76 RBI in 103 games in his pro debut, and he had a 1.034 OPS in 79 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League.
Five-Year Prediction: Higashioka (2022), Rortvedt (2023), Wells (2024-26)
Oakland Athletics
Present: Sean Murphy (Age: 27)
After finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, Murphy posted a 98 OPS+ with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 59 RBI last season while also taking home AL Gold Glove honors. He is controllable through the 2025 season and his two-way talents give him All-Star upside, but the tight-fisted Athletics might flip him as they do many of their homegrown stars before he reaches free agency.
Top Prospect: Tyler Soderstrom (Tier 1)
The addition of Shea Langeliers in the Matt Olson blockbuster means the Athletics can now move Soderstrom to another position as a means of expediting his bat to the big leagues. The 20-year-old hit .306/.390/.568 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBI in 57 games at Single-A in his pro debut, and he's athletic enough to handle a move to third base or the outfield, where his bat should play just fine.
Five-Year Prediction: Murphy (2022-23), Langeliers (2024-26)
Philadelphia Phillies
Present: J.T. Realmuto (Age: 31)
The Phillies re-signed Realmuto with a five-year, $115.5 million deal last offseason, and he was once again one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. He hit .263/.343/.439 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 73 RBI in a 3.5-WAR season and was an All-Star for the third time in his career. Newcomer Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan are the leading candidates to serve as his backup.
Top Prospect: Logan O'Hoppe (Tier 2)
O'Hoppe was the breakout prospect of the Philadelphia system in 2021, hitting .270/.331/.458 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI while reaching Triple-A. The 22-year-old could get the call to serve as Realmuto's backup as soon as this year, but his ultimate value might be as a trade chip since his path is blocked. Teenager Rickardo Perez is the one to watch in the lower levels of the system after signing for $1 million last February.
Five-Year Prediction: Realmuto (2022-25), Perez (2026)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Present: Roberto Perez (Age: 33)
After trading Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins, the Pirates inked veteran Roberto Perez to a one-year, $5 million deal to serve as a stopgap behind the plate. The 33-year-old is a two-time Gold Glove winner who will be a leader on and off the field for the young Pirates, and anything he provides offensively at this point in his career is a bonus.
Top Prospect: Henry Davis (Tier 1)
Davis hit .370/.483/.663 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 50 games during his junior season at Louisville to cement his status as one of the 2021 draft's elite prospects, and the Pirates took him No. 1 overall and signed him to a $6.5 million bonus that saved them some money for later in the draft. The catching job will be his as soon as he's ready, and another stopgap free agent in 2023 might be all the Pirates need to bridge the gap.
Five-Year Prediction: Perez (2022), free agent (2023), Davis (2024-26)
San Diego Padres
Present: Austin Nola (Age: 32)
Nola played just 56 games last season while making three separate injured-list stints with a fractured finger, knee sprain and thumb strain, but he posted a 101 OPS+ with 14 extra-base hits in 194 plate appearances when he managed to take the field. Under team control through the 2025 season, he looks like a long-term piece in San Diego, but he could settle into a super-utility role with experience playing first base, second base, third base and the corner outfield spots. Victor Caratini will again be one of the better backup catchers in baseball.
Top Prospect: Luis Campusano (Tier 1)
Campusano hit .295/.365/.541 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 81 games at Triple-A last year, but he was just 3-for-34 with 11 strikeouts in limited MLB action. The 23-year-old checks all the boxes to be an All-Star catcher, with a strong arm and solid receiving skills to go along with a 55-hit, 55-power offensive profile. The defensive flexibility that Nola provides should allow him an opportunity in 2022.
Five-Year Prediction: Nola (2022), Campusano (2023-26)
San Francisco Giants
Present: Joey Bart (Age: 25)
With Buster Posey announcing his retirement, the torch has officially been passed to Bart, who has been the heir apparent since the Giants selected him No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft. He played 33 games in 2020 after Posey opted out of the season and then returned last year to Triple-A, where he hit .294/.358/.472 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBI in 67 games. Veteran Curt Casali returns as the backup.
Top Prospect: Patrick Bailey (Tier 3)
The Giants used the No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft on Bailey, who was viewed as the best defensive college catcher in his class. Questions remain whether he'll hit enough to be an everyday player, but he posted a solid .292/.375/.417 line in 56 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League after holding his own in full-season ball. Even with Bart viewed as the catcher of the present and future, he can still be a valuable piece of the future puzzle.
Five-Year Prediction: Bart (2022-26)
Seattle Mariners
Present: Tom Murphy (Age: 30)
Murphy hit .273/.324/.535 with 18 home runs and 40 RBI during a breakout 2019 season, but he spent all of 2020 on the injured list and batted just .202/.304/.350 with 11 homers in 325 plate appearances last year. The 30-year-old is controllable for two more years, and up-and-comer Cal Raleigh will be given every opportunity to seize a bigger piece of the playing time pie in 2022.
Top Prospect: Harry Ford (Tier 2)
Will Ford stay behind the plate? With 60-grade speed and an intriguing all-around offensive profile, he could fit at second base or in the outfield if the Mariners decide to move him out of the squat to preserve his athleticism. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft could push Noelvi Marte for the No. 1 prospect spot in the Seattle system by season's end, with Julio Rodriguez, Emerson Hancock and George Kirby all poised to reach the big leagues.
Five-Year Prediction: Murphy (2022), Raleigh (2023-24), Ford (2025-26)
St. Louis Cardinals
Present: Yadier Molina (Age: 39)
The Cardinals brought Molina back for another season with a one-year, $10 million deal, and he'll turn 40 years old in July. An All-Star for the 10th time last season, he's no longer an above-average hitter, but he was still a 1.8-WAR player last season and the intangibles he brings as a second manager on the field are difficult to quantify. Will he and Adam Wainwright ride off into the sunset together next winter?
Top Prospect: Ivan Herrera (Tier 2)
Despite hitting just .229, Herrera showed an advanced approach and some playable power while making the jump to the upper levels of the minors, posting a .342 on-base percentage with 17 home runs and 63 RBI in 99 games. Andrew Knizner is no longer prospect-eligible, but the 27-year-old is short on MLB experience with 260 plate appearances over the past three seasons, and he could be the bridge to Herrera.
Five-Year Prediction: Molina (2022), Knizner (2023), Herrera (2024-26)
Tampa Bay Rays
Present: Mike Zunino (Age: 31)
Zunino had a career year in 2021, posting a 138 OPS+ with 33 home runs and 3.8 WAR, and his $7 million club option for 2022 was a no-brainer to be exercised.
Former top prospect Francisco Mejia will be his backup once again after posting a 109 OPS+ with 24 extra-base hits in 277 plate appearances. With club control through 2024, he's the logical in-house replacement if Zunino walks in free agency next winter.
Top Prospect: Blake Hunt (Tier 3)
The Rays acquired Hunt from the San Diego Padres prior to last season in the same deal that brought Mejia to Tampa Bay. A second-round pick in 2017, Hunt hit .205/.288/.375 with nine home runs and 41 RBI in 320 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last year with a 32.5 percent strikeout rate. He has work to do in refining his approach, but his defense will play and he has intriguing power potential.
Five-Year Prediction: Zunino (2022), Mejia (2023-24), Hunt (2025-26)
Texas Rangers
Present: Mitch Garver (Age: 31)
The Rangers found their catcher of the present last month when Garver was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The 2019 AL Silver Slugger winner posted a 139 OPS+ with 13 home runs and 34 RBI in 68 games last season, and he'll be the Rangers' best offensive catcher since Mike Napoli. Glove-first Jose Trevino and Jonah Heim will compete for the backup job.
Top Prospect: Sam Huff (Tier 3)
Huff checked in at No. 99 on Baseball America's top 100 prospect list entering the 2020 season. After missing time while recovering from spring knee surgery, he returned to hit .246/.317/.496 with 16 home runs in 61 games in the upper minors. His 6'5" frame has raised questions about his ability to stick behind the plate, and he played exclusively first base after returning to action last season.
Five-Year Prediction: Garver (2022-23), free agent (2024-26)
Toronto Blue Jays
Present: Danny Jansen (Age: 26)
The Blue Jays have a trio of catching options at the MLB level in Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire, who is out of options and could wind up elsewhere before the season begins. Jansen is the best defensive catcher of the bunch, and he's shown some solid power with a 106 OPS+ and 11 home runs in 205 plate appearances last season. The 26-year-old is controllable through the 2024 season.
Top Prospect: Gabriel Moreno (Tier 1)
Moreno hit .373/.441/.651 with 18 extra-base hits in 145 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A last season before a fractured thumb cut short his breakout in June. The 22-year-old has a 60-hit, 55-power offensive profile and above-average defensive tools across the board, giving him the potential to be a perennial All-Star once he arrives in the big leagues.
Five-Year Prediction: Jansen (2022), Moreno (2023-26)
Washington Nationals
Present: Keibert Ruiz (Age: 23)
The Nationals found a catcher to build around at the onset of their rebuild when Ruiz was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster last summer. He hit .284/.348/.395 in 89 plate appearances following the trade, and he'll enter 2022 as one of the NL Rookie of the Year front-runners. Fellow deadline pickup Riley Adams slots in as his backup.
Top Prospect: Drew Millas (Tier 3)
With Ruiz controllable through the 2027 season, the Nationals won't need to tap into the farm system to address the catcher position anytime soon. Millas is the best of a thin crop of minor league catching talent after he was acquired from Oakland in exchange for Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes last summer.
Five-Year Prediction: Ruiz (2022-26)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.