MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Catcher

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

There is one less elite-level catcher in the big leagues right now after Buster Posey announced his retirement, though Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Willson Contreras and Yasmani Grandal remain All-Star-caliber veterans, while Will Smith, Sean Murphy and Tyler Stephenson lead the crop of up-and-comers.

That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.

We've broken down each team's present and future outlook at catcher, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons. Included with each top prospect is his tier ranking, based on where he slotted in Bleacher Report's latest farm system rankings article.

Think of it as a team's five-year plan at the position.

