MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Shortstop
With the arrival of Wander Franco, the continued progression of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bo Bichette and established stars like Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, the shortstop position is loaded with talent.
That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.
Ahead we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at shortstop, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction for who will start for each of the next five seasons.
Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Present: Nick Ahmed (Age: 31)
The D-backs signed Ahmed to a four-year, $32.5 million extension prior to 2020 on the heels of back-to-back 4-WAR seasons. Always a glove-first player, his offensive production bottomed out last year with a 67 OPS+ in 129 games. With similar struggles in 2022, he could start to be pushed for playing time.
Top Prospect: Jordan Lawlar (Tier 1)
The No. 1 prospect on Baseball America's 2021 predraft top 500 list, Lawlar fell into the D-backs' laps at No. 6 overall. With a well-rounded skill set similar to that of Bobby Witt Jr., he immediately slotted in as the team's top prospect. While the club waits on his development, Geraldo Perdomo could bridge the gap, and he's who could push Ahmed for playing time if he struggles again.
Five-Year Prediction: Ahmed (2022-23), Perdomo (2024), Lawlar (2025-26)
Atlanta Braves
Present: Dansby Swanson (Age: 28)
A strong defender with good baseball intangibles, Swanson set career highs in hits (146), doubles (33), home runs (27) and RBI (88) last year, albeit with a modest 97 OPS+ and a .311 on-base percentage. With no clear in-house replacement, he looks like a prime candidate to be re-signed, but a breakout season offensively could thrust him into the top tier of next offseason's free-agent class.
Top Prospect: Braden Shewmake (Tier 3)
After hitting .300/.371/.425 with 23 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 65 games in his pro debut in 2019, Shewmake struggled at Double-A last season, hitting .228/.271/.401 with a 21.8 percent strikeout rate. He is still the team's top shortstop prospect, but he may profile better as a utility player.
Five-Year Prediction: Swanson (2022-26)
Baltimore Orioles
Present: Ramon Urias (Age: 27)
Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2020 season, Urias played his way into the starting shortstop job in 2021. He hit .279/.361/.412 for a 111 OPS+ with 21 extra-base hits and 38 RBI in 85 games, and for the time being, he represents a low-cost stopgap for the rebuilding club.
Top Prospect: Gunnar Henderson (Tier 1)
With a strong 6'2", 210-pound frame, Henderson could ultimately outgrow the shortstop position, and his bat should play at third base if he delivers on his power potential. For now, he's viewed as the future at the position, with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Westburg also in the mix after a strong season over three minor league levels.
Five-Year Prediction: Urias (2022-23), Henderson (2024-26)
Boston Red Sox
Present: Xander Bogaerts (Age: 29)
Based on the massive contract that Corey Seager received and Carlos Correa is likely to command, it's safe to assume that Bogaerts is going to opt out of the final three years and $60 million of his current deal next winter. That doesn't mean the homegrown star is going to sign elsewhere, just that he'll be looking to tack on a few years to that current deal at his market value.
Top Prospect: Marcelo Mayer (Tier 1)
By the time Mayer is ready, it will likely make sense to shift Bogaerts to third base and Rafael Devers either across the diamond to first base or into the full-time DH role. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft hit .275/.377/.440 with eight extra-base hits and seven steals in 26 games in rookie ball, and his ceiling is as high as any player's in his draft class.
Five-Year Prediction: Bogaerts (2022-24), Mayer (2025-26)
Chicago Cubs
Present: Nico Hoerner (Age: 24)
Hoerner played just 44 games last season while dealing with a left hamstring strain and a right oblique strain, but when he was healthy he showed some intriguing upside, hitting .302 with a .382 on-base percentage in 170 plate appearances. His offensive profile will always be hit-over-power, but that's something the Cubs lineup could use a bit more of after becoming too power-reliant in recent years.
Top Prospect: Cristian Hernandez (Tier 1)
Signed for $3 million during the 2021 international window, Hernandez has drawn comparisons to a young Alex Rodriguez. He hit .285/.398/.424 with almost as many walks (30) as strikeouts (39) in his pro debut, and he's expected to come stateside this year for his age-18 season. Despite a shaky 2021 season, don't sleep on Ed Howard, who if nothing else is the best defensive shortstop in the Cubs system.
Five-Year Prediction: Hoerner (2022-25), Hernandez (2026)
Chicago White Sox
Present: Tim Anderson (Age: 28)
A .322/.349/.495 hitter over the past three seasons, Anderson is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, with club options in 2023 ($12.5 million) and 2024 ($14 million). A leader on and off the field for the White Sox, it's hard to see him playing elsewhere, and the South Siders could look to nail down an extension sooner rather than later.
Top Prospect: Colson Montgomery (Tier 1)
With a 6'4", 205-pound frame and average athleticism, Montgomery looks the part of a high school shortstop who will likely wind up at third base in the pros. With a 50-grade hit tool and 55-grade power, his bat should play anywhere, but he'll be given every chance to stick at shortstop where his offensive upside would be even more valuable.
Five-Year Prediction: Anderson (2022-26)
Cincinnati Reds
Present: Jose Barrero (Age: 23)
Utility man Kyle Farmer saw the bulk of the playing time at shortstop last year, and despite a huge month of July (90 PA, .395/.456/.691), he still finished with an 86 OPS+ overall. At 31 years old, he offers little in the way of upside, which means Barrero will be given every opportunity to win the job this spring. The former top prospect hit .303/.380/.539 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 85 games in the minors last year.
Top Prospect: Matt McLain (Tier 2)
The most logical future infield alignment for the Reds might be to shift Jonathan India to third base once Eugenio Suarez's contract is up after the 2024 season, which would then create a path for 2021 first-round pick Matt McLain to slot in as the primary second baseman. If Barrero fails to seize the opportunity, McLain then becomes the shortstop of the future.
Five-Year Prediction: Barrero (2022-26)
Cleveland Guardians
Present: Amed Rosario (Age: 26)
Rosario hit .309/.339/.457 with 24 extra-base hits in 61 games after the All-Star break, seizing the everyday shortstop job and No. 2 spot in the batting order in the process. It's hard to believe he's already entering his sixth year in the majors, and free agency awaits following the 2023 campaign.
Top Prospect: Tyler Freeman (Tier 1)
Three different shortstops earned Tier 1 status in our recent farm system rankings, with Tyler Freeman (No. 3), Gabriel Arias (No. 4) and Bryan Rocchio (No. 5) all checking in among the club's top five prospects in a farm system that claimed the No. 2 spot. Expect to see Freeman and Arias in the majors in 2022, and while Freeman has the higher prospect rank, Arias is the better bet to stick at shortstop long-term.
Five-Year Prediction: Rosario (2022-23), Arias (2024-26)
Colorado Rockies
Present: Brendan Rodgers (Age: 25)
With Trevor Story expected to sign elsewhere, Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers are poised to play the middle-infield spots in 2022. When both players were in the starting lineup last year, Rodgers got the nod at shortstop, so expect the former top prospect to get first crack. After posting a 102 OPS+ with 15 home runs and 51 RBI in 102 games, he's a post-hype sleeper for a breakout season.
Top Prospect: Ezequiel Tovar (Tier 2)
Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, Tovar enjoyed a breakout performance in his first taste of full-season ball. In 104 games split between Single-A and High-A, he hit .287/.322/.475 with 30 doubles, 15 home runs, 72 RBI and 24 steals. Aside from his offensive production, he has also been called a "defensive wizard" at shortstop with no question his glove will play in the majors.
Five-Year Prediction: Rodgers (2022-24), Tovar (2025-26)
Detroit Tigers
Present: Javier Baez (Age: 29)
Shortstop had been a revolving door for the Detroit Tigers since Jose Iglesias departed in free agency following the 2018 season, until they inked Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract in December. He posted a 141 OPS+ with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 47 games following his trade to the New York Mets last summer.
Top Prospect: Ryan Kreidler (Tier 2)
A fourth-round pick in 2019 out of UCLA, Kreidler was Detroit's breakout prospect of 2021. Splitting the year between Double-A and Triple-A, he hit .270/.349/.454 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs, 58 RBI and 95 runs scored in 129 games. With Baez now blocking his path, he profiles as an offensive-minded utility man.
Five-Year Prediction: Baez (2022-26)
Houston Astros
Present: TBD
The Astros do not currently have a clear-cut replacement for free agent Carlos Correa. The most logical approach might be to sign a one-year stopgap, with veterans Andrelton Simmons and Jose Iglesias among the available options.
Top Prospect: Jeremy Pena (Tier 2)
Pena suffered a fractured wrist diving for a ball last April, but he returned in time to hit .287/.346/.598 with 10 home runs in 30 games at Triple-A to close out the year. The 24-year-old will likely get an opportunity to compete for the starting job this spring, but signing a veteran to help ease some of the pressure still makes a lot of sense.
Five-Year Prediction: Free Agent (2022), Pena (2023-26)
Kansas City Royals
Present: Nicky Lopez (Age: 26)
After hitting .228 with a 56 OPS+ in 594 plate appearances during his first two seasons in the majors, Lopez turned a corner in 2021. He posted a .300/.365/.378 line with 29 extra-base hits and 22 steals while also providing above-average defense (3 DRS, 4.6 UZR/150) at shortstop in a 4.3-WAR season. A shift back to second base is likely in his future assuming Bobby Witt Jr. ultimately winds up at his natural position.
Top Prospect: Bobby Witt Jr. (Tier 1)
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Witt will be given an opportunity to win the starting third base job this spring. Easing a future shortstop into the big leagues at a less demanding position is not a new idea. The Cubs did it with Javier Baez (second base), the Orioles did it with Manny Machado (third base), the Yankees did it with Gleyber Torres (second base). Even if he doesn't break camp with a roster spot, expect to see the future face of the franchise early in 2022.
Five-Year Prediction: Lopez (2022), Witt Jr. (2023-26)
Los Angeles Angels
Present: TBD
The Angels could explore a reunion with Andrelton Simmons or Jose Iglesias, who are still looking for a new home in free agency, or they could shift David Fletcher to shortstop and instead turn their attention to finding a second baseman. As far as other in-house options, offseason additions Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez will compete with Luis Rengifo for the backup middle-infield job this spring.
Top Prospect: Kyren Paris (Tier 2)
Along with Paris, the Angels also have slugger Jeremiah Jackson (No. 4) and teenagers Arol Vera (No. 6) and Denzer Guzman (No. 8) as shortstops ranked among their top 10 prospects. Jackson fits better at second base and the other two are years away from reaching the majors, leaving Paris as the shortstop of the future for the time being.
Five-Year Prediction: Free Agent (2022-23), Paris (2024), Vera (2025-26)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Present: Trea Turner (Age: 28)
Turner led the National League in batting average (.328), hits (195) and steals (32) last year while continuing to show some underrated power with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 77 RBI in 148 games. He shifted to second base after he was traded to the Dodgers, but he'll take over as the team's everyday shortstop now that Corey Seager has departed.
Turner is going to be the most sought-after free agent on the market next offseason, but the Dodgers will likely make a serious push to re-sign him. Otherwise, Gavin Lux will likely be the guy, at least in the short term.
Top Prospect: Wilman Diaz (Tier 3)
The Dodgers gave Diaz a $2.7 million bonus as one of the top prospects in the 2021 international class, and he has the potential for above-average tools across the board. The 18-year-old is expected to make his stateside debut in 2022, and it will be several years before he's knocking on the door for a promotion to the majors.
Five-Year Prediction: Turner (2022-26)
Miami Marlins
Present: Miguel Rojas (Age: 33)
Rojas was a utility player for much of his career before taking over as the Marlins' everyday shortstop in 2010. He posted a career-high 2.6 WAR in 2021, and he triggered a $5 million vesting option for 2022 by tallying 500 plate appearances. After this season, expect to see second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. shift back to his natural position of shortstop, though Rojas could be re-signed as a leader in the clubhouse.
Top Prospect: Kahlil Watson (Tier 1)
Called "a lock to be drafted among the top-10 picks" by Baseball America after a huge spring, Watson instead slipped to the Marlins at No. 16 overall. He received a $4.54 million bonus, which was higher than six of the guys drafted ahead of him, and then hit .394/.524/.606 with five extra-base hits in a brief nine-game stint in rookie ball. He'll line up at shortstop for now, but he has the speed and athleticism to wind up almost anywhere defensively.
Five-Year Prediction: Rojas (2022), Chisholm Jr. (2023-26)
Milwaukee Brewers
Present: Willy Adames (Age: 26)
The Brewers struck gold when they acquired Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitchers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen. Hitting just .197 with a 76 OPS+ at the time of the trade, Adames went on to bat .285/.366/.521 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 3.5 WAR in 99 games in Milwaukee. With three years of club control remaining, the shortstop position is his for the foreseeable future.
Top Prospect: Brice Turang (Tier 2)
An on-base machine with a solid hit tool and a good glove up the middle, Turang hit .258/.348/.362 with 20 steals and a 12.1 percent walk rate between Double-A and Triple-A last year. His lack of power makes him a better fit at second base, and he may ultimately be more of a utility player, but for the time being he's far and away the best middle-infield prospect in the Milwaukee system.
Five-Year Prediction: Adames (2022-26)
Minnesota Twins
Present: Jorge Polanco (Age: 28)
Now that Andrelton Simmons is gone, will Jorge Polanco shift back to shortstop after moving over to second base in 2021? With Luis Arraez capable of stepping into the everyday second base job, that might be the most logical alignment with the current roster makeup. Polanco posted a 125 OPS+ with a career-high 33 home runs in a 4.9-WAR season last year.
Top Prospect: Royce Lewis (Tier 1)
Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and the No. 9 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2019 season, but a down year and a series of injuries since then have sent his stock tumbling. Still only 22 years old, he's had a year to recover from surgery on a torn ACL, and he'll likely open the year in the upper minors. Expect fellow top prospect Austin Martin to ultimately wind up in the outfield.
Five-Year Prediction: Polanco (2022), Lewis (2023-26)
New York Mets
Present: Francisco Lindor (Age: 28)
Lindor's first season with the Mets didn't go as hoped, but he finished on a high note, posting an .895 OPS with nine home runs and 25 RBI in his final 30 games. Even in a down year, he was still a 3.1-WAR player, and he's still in the prime of his career. With 10 years and $341 million left on his contract, he's not going anywhere.
Top Prospect: Ronny Mauricio (Tier 1)
It's going to be interesting to see what the Mets do with Mauricio. The 20-year-old held his own against older competition last year, posting a .745 OPS with 20 home runs and 64 RBI in 108 games between High-A and Double-A, putting him on pace to be ready to debut by 2023. He has the size (6'3"), arm and power potential to profile well at third base, but shortstop is his position for now.
Five-Year Prediction: Lindor (2022-26)
New York Yankees
Present: Gio Urshela (Age: 30)
The Yankees moved Gleyber Torres back to second base and shifted Urshela to shortstop for the stretch run in September, and chances are we've seen the last of Torres as a miscast shortstop. It remains to be seen whether Urshela is viewed as a more long-term solution at the position, but he's the leading in-house candidate if they don't reel in someone like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story.
Top Prospect: Anthony Volpe (Tier 1)
Tempting as it is to make a splashy signing, the Yankees would be best served just keeping the shortstop position warm until Volpe is ready to take over. The 20-year-old hit .294/.423/.604 with 35 doubles, 27 home runs, 86 RBI, 113 runs scored and 33 steals in his first full professional season. He has not yet played above the High-A level, but a strong showing at Double-A this year could put him in the majors in 2023.
Five-Year Prediction: Urshela (2022), Volpe (2023-26)
Oakland Athletics
Present: Elvis Andrus (Age: 33)
Andrus is owed $14.25 million in the final season of an eight-year, $120 million deal, and the Texas Rangers are still on the hook for $7.25 million of that figure. He has a $15 million vesting option if he reaches 550 plate appearances, so don't be surprised if he's moved into a part-time role or even outright released before he hits that mark.
Top Prospect: Nick Allen (Tier 2)
If Andrus can bridge the gap to midseason, Allen could be ready to step into the starting shortstop job after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old was the starting shortstop for Team USA in the Olympics last year, and he hit .288/.346/.403 with 25 extra-base hits in 89 games in the upper minors while playing his usual stellar defense. First-round pick Max Muncy is further from the majors but has a higher ceiling.
Five-Year Prediction: Andrus (2022), Allen (2023-26)
Philadelphia Phillies
Present: Didi Gregorius (Age: 32)
After a solid showing on a one-year deal in 2020, Gregorius returned to the Phillies on a two-year, $28 million deal. However, after struggling to a 71 OPS+ and minus-0.8 WAR last year, the front office has made it clear he'll have to earn the starting shortstop job in 2022.
Top Prospect: Bryson Stott (Tier 1)
The No. 14 pick in the 2019 draft, Stott hit .299/.390/.486 with 44 extra-base hits in 112 games over three minor league levels last year. The cherry on top was a .318/.445/.489 line in 119 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League, and he should get a real chance to win the starting job on Opening Day.
Five-Year Prediction: Stott (2022-26)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Present: Kevin Newman (Age: 28)
Despite an ugly 56 OPS+ in 554 plate appearances, Newman managed to stay in the Pirates' everyday lineup last year thanks to his terrific defense (7 DRS, 7.6 UZR/150) at shortstop. He could handle shortstop duties again in 2022, shift to second base to clear a path for Oneil Cruz or move into a backup infielder and defensive replacement role.
Top Prospect: Oneil Cruz (Tier 1)
With a 6'7" frame, Cruz has long been expected to outgrow the shortstop position, but he has handled the defensive challenges of the position every step of the way. The 23-year-old has a chance to be a star offensively, and after going 3-for-9 with a home run over two games in his first MLB action, he has an inside track on an Opening Day roster spot. He would fit at a corner outfield spot if the Pirates decide to keep Newman at shortstop.
Five-Year Prediction: Cruz (2022-26)
San Diego Padres
Present: Fernando Tatis Jr. (Age: 23)
The Padres used Tatis in center field down the stretch last season as a means of taking some pressure off his nagging shoulder injury, but he'll be back at shortstop to begin the 2022 season. One of the game's most exciting young superstars, he's signed through 2034 on a massive 14-year, $340 million contract, so he'll be the face of the Padres for the next decade. Whether he'll remain at shortstop is another question.
Top Prospect: CJ Abrams (Tier 1)
After raking to the tune of a .393/.436/.647 line with 24 extra-base hits and 15 steals in 34 games in his pro debut in 2019, Abrams made the leap to Double-A last year. The 21-year-old continued to impress before a fractured left tibia and sprained MCL ended his season in June, but all signs point to future stardom. One of Tatis or Abrams will eventually wind up shifting to the outfield, and after his 21-error season, Tatis makes the most sense if he's open to the idea.
Five-Year Prediction: Tatis Jr. (2022), Abrams (2023-26)
San Francisco Giants
Present: Brandon Crawford (Age: 35)
Crawford hit .298/.373/.522 for a 141 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 90 RBI in 2021. He finished fourth in NL MVP voting, won his fourth Gold Glove award and racked up 6.1 WAR along the way in a contract year. The Giants rewarded him with a new two-year, $32 million deal, which should give the farm system more time to develop.
Top Prospect: Marco Luciano (Tier 1)
Luciano has bona fide superstar potential with a 55-grade hit tool and loud 65-grade power, but he's still just 20 years old and has yet to play above the High-A level. Now that Crawford is locked up for the next two years, there's no reason to rush Luciano to the majors. Keep an eye on Aeverson Arteaga as an under-the-radar option if Luciano outgrows shortstop.
Five-Year Prediction: Crawford (2022-23), Luciano (2024-26)
Seattle Mariners
Present: J.P. Crawford (Age: 27)
Crawford has taken longer to hit his stride in the big leagues than expected, but the 2021 season was a major step forward. He posted a career-high 102 OPS+ with 46 extra-base hits and continued to play Gold Glove-caliber defense in a 3.8 WAR season, and that earned him a vote of confidence from the front office as the long-term shortstop.
Top Prospect: Noelvi Marte (Tier 1)
Once outfielder Julio Rodriguez inevitably gets called up to the majors, Marte has a good chance of staking claim to the No. 1 prospect spot in the Seattle organization. The 20-year-old hit .273/.366/.460 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 24 steals in his full-season debut, and while his long-term defensive home is still up in the air, he remains a shortstop for the time being.
Five-Year Prediction: Crawford (2022-26)
St. Louis Cardinals
Present: Edmundo Sosa (Age: 25)
Veteran Paul DeJong is still owed $15.3 million over the next two years, but he lost his hold on the starting shortstop job during the second half of last season. It was Sosa who was in the starting lineup in the NL Wild Card Game, and he was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, hitting .271/.346/.389 with 18 extra-base hits and 3.2 WAR in 113 games.
Top Prospect: Masyn Winn (Tier 3)
One of the best two-way players in the 2020 draft, Winn signed an above-slot $2.1 million bonus as a second-round pick. The 19-year-old is still raw, but his tool box is an exciting one. And turning his full attention to the position player side of the game could mean he makes significant strides quickly in his development.
Five-Year Prediction: Sosa (2022-26)
Tampa Bay Rays
Present: Wander Franco (Age: 20)
Franco is poised to be one of the faces of baseball for the next decade-plus. The consensus top prospect in baseball debuted with a bang last year, posting a 129 OPS+ and 3.5 WAR in 70 games while ripping off a 43-game on-base streak. A move to second base or third base at some point is not out of the question, but for now, he's the shortstop of the present and future.
Top Prospect: Greg Jones (Tier 1)
With 70-grade speed, a terrific hit tool and some sneaky power, Jones has a chance to be a dynamic offensive player. The 2019 first-round pick hit .270/.366/.482 with 14 home runs and 34 steals in 36 attempts in 72 games between High-A and Double-A. In a system loaded with middle infield talent, he's the best of the bunch at shortstop.
Five-Year Prediction: Franco (2022-26)
Texas Rangers
Present: Corey Seager (Age: 27)
The Rangers made a 10-year, $325 million commitment to Seager this offseason, and he'll be the cornerstone of their rebuilding plans along with fellow free-agent signing Marcus Semien. He could shift to third base once he loses a step, but he's still in the prime of his career and should be able to lock down shortstop for years to come.
Top Prospect: Josh H. Smith (Tier 3)
The top middle infield prospects in the Texas organization both came over from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade. Ezequiel Duran has a higher ceiling, but he's a better fit at second base defensively, leaving Smith as the de facto shortstop of the future. With Semien and Seager entrenched up the middle, both Duran and Smith could wind up switching positions or being trade chips.
Five-Year Prediction: Seager (2022-26)
Toronto Blue Jays
Present: Bo Bichette (Age: 23)
Entering his fourth MLB season, Bichette is controllable through 2025, and he's a prime candidate for an early extension if the Blue Jays decide to try to lock up some of their young talent. He hit .298/.343/.484 with an AL-leading 191 hits, including 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 102 RBI and 25 steals, for a 5.9 WAR season in 2021.
Top Prospect: Orelvis Martinez (Tier 1)
It remains to be seen whether Jordan Groshans or Orelvis Martinez will stick at shortstop long-term, but they are both elite-level prospects currently manning up-the-middle positions. There's a good chance at least one will be used as a trade chip with the Blue Jays pushing for title contention, but there are worse problems to have than too many good shortstops.
Five-Year Prediction: Bichette (2022-26)
Washington Nationals
Present: Alcides Escobar (Age: 35)
After spending the 2019 season at Triple-A and the 2020 season in Japan, Escobar returned to the big leagues last July. He took over as the Nationals' starting shortstop after Trea Turner was traded to the Dodgers and hit .288/.340/.404 for a 105 OPS+ with 27 extra-base hits in 75 games. That was enough to earn a new one-year, $1 million deal on Oct. 5, but he is the definition of a stopgap.
Top Prospect: Brady House (Tier 1)
With some of the best raw power in the 2021 draft class, House immediately became one of the few elite-level prospects in a thin Nationals system. He hit .322/.394/.576 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 16 games after signing last summer, and he'll be given every chance to stick at shortstop despite a big 6'4", 215-pound frame that may fit better at third base long-term.
Five-Year Prediction: Escobar (2022), Luis Garcia (2023-24), House (2025-26)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.