MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Shortstop

Diamond Images/Getty Images

With the arrival of Wander Franco, the continued progression of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bo Bichette and established stars like Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, the shortstop position is loaded with talent.

That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.

Ahead we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at shortstop, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction for who will start for each of the next five seasons.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.