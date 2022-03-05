MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at 3rd Base

0 of 30

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

There is no shortage of star power at the third-base position, with rising stars like Austin Riley and Rafael Devers joining longtime standouts Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado and Jose Ramirez as the cream of the crop at the hot corner.

That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.

Ahead we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at third base, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.

