MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at 3rd Base

MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at 3rd BaseMarch 5, 2022
There is no shortage of star power at the third-base position, with rising stars like Austin Riley and Rafael Devers joining longtime standouts Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado and Jose Ramirez as the cream of the crop at the hot corner.
That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.
Ahead we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at third base, highlighting their current starter and their top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons.
Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.
Other State of the Position articles: Shortstop.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Present: Josh Rojas (Age: 27)
Veterans Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera handled the bulk of the action at third base for the D-backs last season, but both are no longer with the team. Josh Rojas was quietly productive in a super-utility role, and he could settle in at third base in 2022, though slugger Drew Ellis could also play his way into a bigger role.
Top Prospect: A.J. Vukovich (Tier 3)
A fourth-round pick in 2020, Vukovich hit .272/.320/.446 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 62 RBI in 92 games between Single-A and High-A in his pro debut. The 20-year-old is just scratching the surface of the power potential in his 6'5", 210-pound frame, and he has the glove to stick on the infield long-term.
Five-Year Prediction: Rojas (2022-23), Vukovich (2024-26)
Atlanta Braves
Present: Austin Riley (Age: 24)
Riley hit .303/.367/.531 with 33 doubles, 33 home runs, 107 RBI and 6.1 WAR as one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 season. With club control through the 2025 season, third base is occupied in Atlanta for the foreseeable future, and an extension is not out of the question after the front office locked up Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies early on.
Top Prospect: Vaughn Grissom (Tier 3)
Currently a shortstop, Grissom could eventually outgrow the position as his 6'3", 180-pound frame fills out. He has enough offensive upside and power potential to believe he could fit at the hot corner, though the presence of Riley could mean he'll occupy more of a utility role.
Five-Year Prediction: Riley (2022-26)
Baltimore Orioles
Present: Kelvin Gutierrez (Age: 27)
Gutierrez saw his first extended MLB action last season, hitting .232/.292/.316 for a 65 OPS+ with three home runs and 20 RBI in 295 plate appearances with two teams. The O's acquired him from the Kansas City Royals in July, and as a glove-first third baseman, he fits best in a backup role on a contending team. A veteran like Travis Shaw or Asdrubal Cabrera would be a good low-cost target in free agency.
Top Prospect: Jordan Westburg (Tier 2)
The future left side of the Orioles infield could end up being Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, who are both currently playing shortstop in the minors. Westburg is a better fit at the hot corner, and after posting an .868 OPS with 27 doubles, 15 home runs and 79 RBI in 112 games over three minor league levels, the upside is there for him to be a fit at a premium offensive position.
Five-Year Prediction: Free Agent (2022-23), Westburg (2024-26)
Boston Red Sox
Present: Rafael Devers (Age: 25)
One of the most productive young hitters in baseball, Devers batted .279/.352/.538 with 37 doubles, 38 home runs and 113 RBI to earn his first All-Star selection, win Silver Slugger honors and finish 11th in AL MVP voting. Given his defensive shortcomings (-13 DRS, -5.8 UZR/150), it's only a matter of time before he moves off the hot corner.
Top Prospect: Blaze Jordan (Tier 3)
In our shortstop article, we predicted that once top prospect Marcelo Mayer is ready for the majors, the team could shift Xander Bogaerts to third base and move Rafael Devers across the diamond to first base or into the starting designated hitter role. The continued progression of Jordan could throw a wrench in those plans, but it's also possible he'll profile best in the first base/DH role himself.
Five-Year Prediction: Devers (2022-24), Bogaerts (2025-26)
Chicago Cubs
Present: Patrick Wisdom (Age: 30)
Wisdom came out of nowhere to post a 117 OPS+ with 28 home runs and 61 RBI in 106 games, replacing Kris Bryant at third base and finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting. His gaudy home run total masked a staggering 40.8 percent strikeout rate, but the retooling Cubs will give him every opportunity to duplicate his 2021 success.
Top Prospect: Reginald Preciado (Tier 3)
Part of the prospect haul acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Yu Darvish trade, Preciado hit .333/.383/.511 with 16 extra-base hits and 25 RBI in 34 games in the Arizona Complex League in his pro debut. The 18-year-old split his time between shortstop and third base in 2021, but with his 6'4" frame, there's a good chance he'll outgrow an up-the-middle spot.
Five-Year Prediction: Wisdom (2022-24), Preciado (2025-26)
Chicago White Sox
Present: Yoan Moncada (Age: 26)
The prize of the Chris Sale blockbuster trade with Boston, Moncada signed a five-year, $70 million deal following his breakout 2019 season that includes a club option for 2025. He will still be only 30 years old in the final year of that contract, so expect him to be a hot commodity on the 2025-26 free-agent market if he continues to produce at a high level.
Top Prospect: Wes Kath (Tier 3)
Kath has a strong 6'3", 200-pound frame and a good mix of hit tool, raw power and arm strength for the prototypical third baseman profile. The White Sox went above-slot to sign him to a $1.8 million bonus in the second round last year, and if first-round pick Colson Montgomery proves he can stick at shortstop, Kath will become the third baseman of the future.
Five-Year Prediction: Moncada (2022-25), Kath (2026)
Cincinnati Reds
Present: Eugenio Suarez (Age: 30)
Suarez slugged 31 home runs last season, but he hit just .198 with an 80 OPS+ and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate and was a minus-0.7 WAR player. The Reds still owe him another $33.9 million over the next three years, along with a $2 million buyout on a $15 million club option in 2025, so they'll be hoping for a bounce-back season.
Top Prospect: Elly De La Cruz (Tier 2)
The Reds' future infield could wind up being Matt McLain at second base, Jose Barrero at shortstop and Jonathan India moving back to his natural position of third base. However, if the hot corner stays unoccupied, De La Cruz is one to watch. The 20-year-old hit .296/.336/.539 with 35 extra-base hits in 61 games in his stateside debut, and his 6'2", 150-pound frame is extremely projectable.
Five-Year Prediction: Suarez (2022-24), India (2025-26)
Cleveland Guardians
Present: Jose Ramirez (Age: 29)
How much longer will Jose Ramirez be in Cleveland? The perennial MVP candidate has a $12 million salary in 2022 and a $14 million club option for 2023, but after that, he will likely price himself out of the tight-fisted Cleveland organization. Luckily, the farm system is loaded with infield talent.
Top Prospect: Nolan Jones (Tier 1)
The Guardians have three top-tier shortstop prospects in Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio, so it's not out of the question that one of them could slide over to third base. Meanwhile, Jones began his career at the hot corner before seeing time in the outfield last year in an effort to expedite his MLB arrival. The 23-year-old is an on-base machine with a .398 OBP and a 16.7 percent walk rate in five minor league seasons.
Five-Year Prediction: Ramirez (2022-23), Jones (2024-26)
Colorado Rockies
Present: Ryan McMahon (Age: 27)
It's a bit surprising that McMahon is already just two years away from free agency, and his stock is trending up after a 4.0 WAR season in 2021. He tallied 32 doubles and 23 home runs while playing stellar defense at second base (368.1 INN, 9 DRS, 6.2 UZR/150) and third base (848.2 INN, 13 DRS, 7.6 UZR/150).
Top Prospect: Elehuris Montero (Tier 3)
Montero was part of the return package in the blockbuster deal that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 23-year-old hit .278/.360/.529 with 28 home runs and 86 RBI in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A in his first season in the Colorado organization, though questions remain about whether he'll be able to handle third base long-term.
Five-Year Prediction: McMahon (2022-23), Montero (2024-26)
Detroit Tigers
Present: Jeimer Candelario (Age: 28)
There is not a more obvious extension candidate on the Detroit roster than Candelario. He is controllable via arbitration for two more years, which could be just when the Tigers are making a serious push up the AL Central standings. After a 122 OPS+ and 3.8 WAR season in 2021, the former Chicago Cubs prospect looks like a long-term building block.
Top Prospect: Izaac Pacheco (Tier 3)
With some of the best raw power in the 2021 draft class, Pacheco secured a way-over-slot $2.75 million bonus as a second-round pick. He'll need to rein in his swing-and-miss to deliver on his full potential, and 43 strikeouts in 125 plate appearances in his debut was a rocky start. But there's plenty of time for the 19-year-old to figure things out.
Five-Year Prediction: Candelario (2022-26)
Houston Astros
Present: Alex Bregman (Age: 27)
Bregman has three years remaining on his five-year, $100 extension, putting him in free agency following his age-30 season in 2024 in which he'll earn $30.2 million. After a 9.0 WAR season and AL MVP runner-up finish in 2019, he has a .262/.353/.431 line and 3.2 WAR in roughly a season's worth of games the last two years. If he can return to elite-level production, another extension could be in order.
Top Prospect: Joe Perez (Tier 3)
Most teams preferred Perez as a pitcher leading up to the 2017 draft, but the Astros drafted him as a third baseman after he developed shoulder soreness that spring. His stock is now on the rise after a breakthrough performance in 2021. The 22-year-old hit .291/.354/.495 with 52 extra-base hits in 106 games while reaching Double-A, and the arm that fired off 98 mph fastballs on the mound fits well at third base.
Five-Year Prediction: Bregman (2022-26)
Kansas City Royals
Present: Bobby Witt Jr. (Age: 21)
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Witt will be given an opportunity to win the starting third-base job this spring. That doesn't mean third base is his long-term home, but it appears to be where he will start his MLB career with Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez set to man the middle infield spots in Kansas City once again.
Top Prospect: Nick Loftin (Tier 3)
There isn't a true third baseman of the future in the Royals' farm system right now. Loftin is a shortstop right now who might fit better at second base, but if the future double-play combination is Lopez and Witt, he could get a look at the hot corner. The 2020 first-round pick would also be a good fit in a utility role, leaving free agency as the likely path to address third base.
Five-Year Prediction: Witt Jr. (2022), Free Agent (2023-26)
Los Angeles Angels
Present: Anthony Rendon (Age: 31)
Rendon hit .319/.412/.598 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 126 RBI during his final season with the Washington Nationals, and he parlayed that into a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels. He played only 58 games last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery, and he'll have something to prove in year three of his deal.
Top Prospect: Denzer Guzman (Tier 3)
The Angels' system is loaded with shortstop prospects, but most of them profile better at second base or in the outfield than at third base if they move off the position. With a projectable 6'1", 180-pound frame, a high offensive ceiling and average athleticism, Guzman could become the third baseman of the future if he develops as hoped.
Five-Year Prediction: Rendon (2022-26)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Present: Justin Turner (Age: 37)
Turner re-upped with the Dodgers on a two-year, $34 million deal prior to last season, and it includes a $16 million club option with a $2 million buyout in 2023. The 37-year-old has lost a step defensively at third base, but he's still a reliable offensive performer who hit .278/.361/.471 with 27 home runs and 87 RBI while earning his second All-Star selection in 2021.
Top Prospect: Miguel Vargas (Tier 1)
Vargas had a loud 2021 season, hitting .319/.380/.526 with 27 doubles, 23 home runs, 76 RBI and 98 runs scored while splitting his age-21 season between the High-A and Double-A levels. The likely implementation of the universal DH means the Dodgers can shift Turner into that role once Vargas is ready to take over at third base.
Five-Year Prediction: Turner (2022-23), Vargas (2024-26)
Miami Marlins
Present: Joey Wendle (Age: 31)
The Marlins will use some combination of trade pickup Joey Wendle and homegrown Brian Anderson at third base in 2022. Wendle is the better defender of the two, which means Anderson could see more action in the DH spot. Both players have two years of club control remaining, so the Marlins will soon be searching for a long-term solution.
Top Prospect: Yiddi Cappe (Tier 3)
The Marlins' system is loaded with high-ceiling pitching and undersized middle infielders, and there is not a clear third baseman of the future. With a 6'3", 175-pound frame and a 50-hit, 50-power offensive profile, Cappe is the most likely of the team's shortstops to slide over to third base. However, at just 19 years old, he's years away from the majors.
Five-Year Prediction: Wendle (2022-23), Free Agent (2024-26)
Milwaukee Brewers
Present: Luis Urias (Age: 24)
A second baseman with a hit-over-power profile during his time as a top prospect in the San Diego farm system, Urias broke out as a power-hitting third baseman for the Brewers in 2021. The 24-year-old posted a 111 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI in a 3.1 WAR season, and he's controllable through 2025. He could be a candidate for an early extension in the coming years.
Top Prospect: Tyler Black (Tier 3)
The fact that there is no clear third baseman of the future in the farm system makes an extension with Urias an even more logical move by the front office. Tyler Black played some third base at Wright State before going No. 33 overall in the 2021 draft, but his average arm fits best at second base.
Five-Year Prediction: Urias (2022-26)
Minnesota Twins
Present: Josh Donaldson (Age: 36)
Still going strong in his age-35 season, Donaldson posted a 127 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 72 RBI with 3.2 WAR. He's owed $21 million in 2022 and 2023 and has a 2024 club option for $16 million with a hefty $8 million buyout. Even if that option is exercised, he could move into the DH role in the final year of his contract to clear the way for one of the rising infield prospects.
Top Prospect: Jose Miranda (Tier 2)
Miranda hit .344/.401/.572 with 32 doubles, 30 home runs and 94 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A last season, and he did it while playing at least 25 games each at first base, second base and third base. The 23-year-old will likely debut at some point in 2022 as a super-utility player, but third base could be his long-term home if his power production translates to the next level.
Five-Year Prediction: Donaldson (2022-23), Miranda (2024-26)
New York Mets
Present: Eduardo Escobar (Age: 33)
Escobar was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, posting a 109 OPS+ with 28 home runs and 90 RBI while splitting the season between Arizona and Milwaukee. The Mets signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract that includes a 2024 club option, and he'll likely see time at second and third base, with J.D. Davis also manning the hot corner.
Top Prospect: Ronny Mauricio (Tier 1)
With Francisco Lindor signed through 2031, Mauricio is never going to be the Mets' starting shortstop. The team has pushed him aggressively, exposing him to Double-A as a 20-year-old, and he has held his own against older competition. As his 6'3" frame continues to fill out and he taps into more of his raw power, third base might be a better fit anyway. That could in turn push third base prospect Brett Baty to the grass, where his strong arm and power-hitting profile would fit well in right field.
Five-Year Prediction: Escobar (2022-23), Mauricio (2024-26)
New York Yankees
Present: DJ LeMahieu (Age: 33)
With Gleyber Torres shifting back to second base and Gio Urshela plugged in as the de facto shortstop for the time being, it appears LeMahieu will see the bulk of his playing time at third base in 2022. That could change once top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe reaches the majors, with Urshela moving back to third and LeMahieu returning to a super-utility role.
Top Prospect: Trey Sweeney (Tier 3)
Sweeney hit .382/.522/.712 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI in 48 games during his junior season at Eastern Illinois, and the Yankees selected him No. 20 overall in the 2021 draft. With a big 6'4", 200-pound frame and average quickness, third base is a better fit defensively, and his bat should move quickly through the minor league ranks.
Five-Year Prediction: LeMahieu (2022), Urshela (2023), Sweeney (2024-26)
Oakland Athletics
Present: Matt Chapman (Age: 28)
With two years of club control remaining, it's possible that the cost-conscious Oakland Athletics will deal Chapman in the near future. He's projected to earn $9.5 million in arbitration, and even in a down year offensively, he was a 3.5 WAR player and Gold Glove winner who would generate significant interest on the trade block.
Top Prospect: Zack Gelof (Tier 2)
The Athletics might have found their replacement for Chapman in the second round of the 2021 draft. The No. 60 overall selection out of the University of Virginia, Gelof hit .333/.422/.565 with 17 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 36 games in his pro debut, closing out the year at Triple-A. Unlike Chapman, he'll likely never be more than an average defender, and a move to a corner outfield spot is not out of the question.
Five-Year Prediction: Chapman (2022-23), Gelof (2024-26)
Philadelphia Phillies
Present: Alec Bohm (Age: 25)
Bohm hit .338/.400/.481 for a 137 OPS+ in 180 plate appearances in 2020 to finish runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting. However, he took a significant step backward last season with a 75 OPS+ and only 22 extra-base hits in 417 plate appearances, and he was demoted to Triple-A in August. Will he bounce back?
Top Prospect: Casey Martin (Tier 3)
Assuming Bryson Stott is the shortstop of the future in Philadelphia, Martin will need to find a new position to call home in the majors. The 22-year-old hit just .198 with 120 strikeouts in 98 games in his pro debut, but he has an intriguing mix of power, speed and athleticism that still gives him a significant long-term ceiling if he can make the necessary adjustments.
Five-Year Prediction: Bohm (2022-26)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Present: Ke'Bryan Hayes (Age: 25)
Hayes figures to be a perennial Gold Glove candidate at third base, so it's his bat that will determine whether he develops into a bona fide star for the rebuilding Pirates. He hit .257/.316/.373 with 28 extra-base hits in 396 plate appearances last year. But he was still a 2.4 WAR player, and there's plenty of room for improvement at the plate. The 25-year-old is controllable through the 2026 season.
Top Prospect: Liover Peguero (Tier 2)
If Oneil Cruz proves he can stick at shortstop and Nick Gonzales continues his sprint through the Pittsburgh farm system toward the everyday second-base job, Peguero will need to find another position. He doesn't have the traditional power-hitting profile at third base, but it's a position he could add to his repertoire to better fit a utility role.
Five-Year Prediction: Hayes (2022-26)
San Diego Padres
Present: Manny Machado (Age: 29)
Machado will earn $32 million annually through the 2028 season, so he's not going anywhere. Somehow still only 29 years old, he could be closing in on some Hall of Fame-caliber numbers by the time his contract comes to an end. He had a 131 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 106 RBI in a 5.0 WAR season in 2021.
Top Prospect: Jackson Merrill (Tier 3)
With Fernando Tatis Jr. or CJ Abrams poised to handle shortstop duties for the next decade, Merrill will have to shift elsewhere if he is going to make his mark in San Diego. The 2021 first-round pick lacks elite quickness, and he has the arm for third base. So he could be the answer if Machado needs to move to DH down the line.
Five-Year Prediction: Machado (2022-26)
San Francisco Giants
Present: Evan Longoria (Age: 36)
Longoria is entering the final guaranteed season of a six-year, $100 million contract, though he also has a $13 million club option that carries a $5 million buyout in 2023. He was productive when healthy last season, and he could split time with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella in an effort to stay fresh. Flores is also a free agent after 2022, while La Stella is signed through 2023.
Top Prospect: Luis Toribio (Tier 3)
It's not out of the question to think top prospect Marco Luciano could outgrow shortstop and wind up at third base, and with his immense raw power, his bat will play anywhere. However, assuming he sticks at shortstop, the Giants could be in the market to make a free-agency splash at third base. Toribio has some intriguing offensive upside, but he'll likely move across the diamond to first base before too long.
Five-Year Prediction: Longoria (2022), La Stella (2023), Free Agent (2024-26)
Seattle Mariners
Present: Abraham Toro (Age: 25)
The Mariners acquired Toro from the Astros last summer for a package that sent rental reliever Kendall Graveman to Houston. He posted a 96 OPS+ with 16 extra-base hits and 0.9 WAR in 60 games playing mostly second base following the trade, and now he's the front-runner to replace Kyle Seager at third. With club control through 2026, he has an opportunity to be a long-term piece.
Top Prospect: Noelvi Marte (Tier 1)
Marte is not expected to remain at shortstop, but there is growing optimism he won't be limited to a corner outfield spot. The 20-year-old hit .273/.366/.459 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 91 runs scored between Single-A and High-A last year, and his bat should fit fine at third base if he continues on his current developmental path.
Five-Year Prediction: Toro (2022-23), Marte (2024-26)
St. Louis Cardinals
Present: Nolan Arenado (Age: 30)
Arenado will have another opportunity to opt-out of his contract after the 2022 season, but he has given no indication that he intends to jump ship on the Cardinals to this point. A nine-time Gold Glove winner and six-time All-Star, he proved he can produce away from Coors Field in 2021 with a 121 OPS+ and 34 home runs in 157 games.
Top Prospect: Jordan Walker (Tier 1)
With Nolan Gorman shifting to second base, Walker is now the top third-base prospect in the St. Louis farm system. The 6'5", 220-pound teenager hit .317/.388/.548 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 82 games in his pro debut across Single-A and High-A, sending his prospect stock soaring. What happens when he's ready for the big leagues before Arenado's contract is up?
Five-Year Prediction: Arenado (2022-26)
Tampa Bay Rays
Present: Yandy Diaz (Age: 30)
Third base has been a revolving door for the Rays since Evan Longoria was traded to the Giants in December 2017. Utility types Matt Duffy, Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle and Yandy Diaz have all seen time at the position, and Diaz is the last man standing from that group. He has a 117 OPS+ in 1,026 plate appearances over the last three seasons, and he's controllable for three more years.
Top Prospect: Curtis Mead (Tier 3)
Acquired from the Phillies in late 2019, Mead began his professional career at the age of 16 in Australia. The 21-year-old turned heads in his first full season in the Tampa Bay system, hitting .321/.378/.533 with 38 doubles, 15 home runs and 69 RBI over three minor league levels, and his stock is trending straight up in 2021.
Five-Year Prediction: Diaz (2022-23), Mead (2024-26)
Texas Rangers
Present: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Age: 26)
The addition of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in free agency means that incumbent shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely shift to third base unless he's traded this winter. The 26-year-old was actually a Gold Glove finalist at the hot corner in 2020 before shifting to shortstop last year, but his glove-first approach plays much better up the middle.
Top Prospect: Josh Jung (Tier 1)
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jung hit .326/.398/.592 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 78 games split between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021. The 24-year-old is as MLB-ready as any prospect in the game, and he could take over as the everyday third baseman before the All-Star break.
Five-Year Prediction: Kiner-Falefa (2022), Jung (2023-26)
Toronto Blue Jays
Present: Santiago Espinal (Age: 27)
Cavan Biggio was expected to be the everyday third baseman in 2021, but injuries opened the door for Espinal to see significant playing time. He hit .311/.376/.405 and quietly racked up 2.5 WAR in 92 games, and with Biggio now shifting back to second base following the departure of Marcus Semien, the hot corner is his to open the year.
Top Prospect: Orelvis Martinez (Tier 1)
With Bo Bichette entrenched at shortstop, there's a good chance one of Jordan Groshans or Orelvis Martinez will be the third baseman of the future. Both players have the power potential to profile well at the position, and both have the instincts and arm strength to handle the defensive side of things. It could ultimately come down to which of the two is not used as a trade chip.
Five-Year Prediction: Espinal (2022), Groshans (2023), Martinez (2024-26)
Washington Nationals
Present: Carter Kieboom (Age: 24)
The Nationals are in full-blown rebuilding mode, which means Kieboom should have a long leash at third base as he tries to live up to his top prospect billing. He hit .207/.301/.318 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 249 plate appearances last season, but he had an .838 OPS while showcasing good power potential during his time in the minors.
Top Prospect: Yasel Antuna (Tier 3)
Originally signed as a shortstop, Antuna could wind up at third base or in the outfield in the majors. The 22-year-old has been slow to develop. But he still has one of the highest ceilings in the system, and he flashed some power potential last year when he tallied 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 65 RBI in 106 games at the High-A level.
Five-Year Prediction: Kieboom (2022-26)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.