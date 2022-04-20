MLB State of the Position 2022: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at First Base

0 of 30

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The first base position is always loaded with superstar talent, and this offseason two of the biggest names at the position changed teams as Freddie Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and Matt Olson replaced him on the Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, there is an influx of young talent at the position as well, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson headlining the next generation of standouts at the position.

That said, some teams are better set up for current and future success at the position than others.

We've broken down each team's present and future outlook at first base, highlighting its current starter and its top prospect, followed by a prediction of who will start for each of the next five seasons. Included with each top prospect is his tier ranking, based on where he slotted in Bleacher Report's latest farm system rankings article.

Think of it as a team's five-year plan at the position.

