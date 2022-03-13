MLB Trade Rumors: Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers Being 'Aggressively' Shopped by Padres

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres are reportedly shopping first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Wil Myers, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Hosmer has four years and $60 million remaining on his contract, while Myers is owed $20 million in 2022 and has a $20 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout, Feinsand noted.

