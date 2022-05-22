Trade or Draft: What Every 2022 NBA Lottery Team Should Do with Its Pick

6 of 6

Associated Press

6. Indiana Pacers: Draft

The Indiana Pacers were on the other end of the aforementioned Sabonis trade, a move that landed them 22-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Now, building a young core with which to surround Haliburton is the way to go. In fact, if the Pacers make trades, they should probably be along the lines of the Sabonis deal. Look for picks and see what you can get for Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Trade

Damian Lillard is 31 years old. In a Western Conference perennially loaded with contenders, the Portland Trail Blazers may not have much more time to compete with him as the centerpiece. They need to maximize the roster while he's still in his prime, and packaging the No. 7 pick with some salary could yield a win-now player.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Trade

After making the playoffs and taking two games off the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans should feel intoxicated by the prospect of winning basketball. And adding a returning Zion Williamson and another veteran via trade to last season's top two of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum should solidify New Orleans' chances of returning to the postseason.

9. San Antonio Spurs: Draft

The San Antonio Spurs' season ended in the play-in tournament, which felt appropriate for their two-track rebuild. There's plenty of intriguing young talent on the roster, but veterans Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl made them competitive. Adding a player to the first group, which includes Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo, feels like the right move.

10. Washington Wizards: Draft

Adding a veteran to play with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis makes some sense, but the Washington Wizards seem to have reached their peak with the former as the first option. It's time to prioritize the future, and adding a top-10 pick to Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura would make pivoting into a full rebuild easier.

11. New York Knicks: Draft

The New York Knicks' situation feels similar to Washington's. There are solid veterans who've been to the postseason, but it's hard to imagine this group going much further than the first round. Prioritizing youth and looking for prospects who fit alongside 21-year-old RJ Barrett is the way to go.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Draft

Much of the analysis on OKC's first pick applies here. The Thunder should be aiming for as much young talent as they can, and two bites at the same draft apple always helps.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Trade

With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges on the roster, the Charlotte Hornets have one of the NBA's more intriguing young duos. The top priority this offseason should be adding a more dynamic center to lineups with those two, and the 13th pick could help them do that.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell short in the play-in tournament, but 44 wins could make it tempting to start making win-now moves. A more cautious approach is the better one, though. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are 22 and 24, respectively. Cleveland should use the 14th pick to look for another prospect near their timeline.