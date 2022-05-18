2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2 Rounds, Post-Draft Lottery EditionMay 18, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2 Rounds, Post-Draft Lottery Edition
The 2022 NBA draft lottery is complete, and the Orlando Magic are in position to add a difference-making prospect with the No. 1 pick.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings also struck luck that could help change the trajectories of their franchises.
Now front offices can really start shaping their boards with the order set and prospects coming in for workouts and interviews. The predraft process started in Chicago this week with the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine.
Top 5
1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
This was a fitting year for the Magic to win the lottery, as they can finally add the franchise big man they've needed to pair with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Smith figures to be the target for the NBA's No. 29 offense and No. 28 three-point shooting team. He'll give Orlando's guards a target to kick to or feature around the post. And though it's unclear what will happen with restricted free agent Mo Bamba, they'd pair well together because of Smith's perimeter skills and Bamba's shot-blocking.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)
Oklahoma City seems like an ideal landing spot for Holmgren, who can play off one of the league's premier passers in Josh Giddey. The Thunder will get their big man of the future and a potential All-Defensive first-teamer to build around. But Holmgren should also benefit from a good balance of being set up and the freedom to continue developing his half-court scoring.
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Houston's landing the third pick should make for a stress-free decision. Banchero would give the Rockets another creator to feature and a potential long-term replacement for Christian Wood, who will be entering the final year of his contract. With Banchero and Jalen Green, the Rockets would have two skilled scorers who can get their own shots from every level.
4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)
A backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Jaden Ivey may be the NBA's fastest. Unless the Kings become infatuated with Shaedon Sharpe's upside, or they view AJ Griffin's shooting as too good a fit, Ivey should get the nod as the best player available. He would give Sacramento a second option capable of putting constant pressure on defenses.
5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Though Sharpe has the least film among projected green-room invitees, it sounds like his combination of age (19), explosive bounce, shot-making and mystery is becoming too enticing. His talent and shooting skill are built to shine in workouts. And as a 6'6" interchangeable wing, the Pistons shouldn't have any trouble fitting him in.
Late Lottery
6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)
Perceived as ready to produce, Murray possesses the off-ball skills and instincts to step right in and continue earning catch-and-finish buckets in transition and off cuts, rolls and offensive rebounds. Still, he's emerged as a top-10 lock because of improved three-point shooting and newer flashes of self-creation, which have helped modernize his game and raise his ceiling as a scorer.
7. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Shooting accuracy, shot-making versatility and a 6'6", 222-pound frame hint at a high, valuable floor for Griffin. But he also won't turn 19 until Aug. 25, and flashes of step-backs and dribble moves suggest he also has plenty more scoring potential to unlock.
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG/SF, Sophomore)
The Pelicans would feel Mathurin's explosiveness and shot-making from day one. Regardless of how much his off-the-dribble game develops, he is built to fit in quickly and contribute as a catch-and-shoot weapon and finisher off transition and cuts.
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Despite Duren's limited creation and shooting skills, in the late lottery, the Spurs should see value in adding a potential top rim protector to their rotation. And having Dejounte Murray to set the table should only optimize the 6'11", 250-pounder's 7'5" wingspan and exciting leaping ability.
10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)
Davis should give the Wizards another source of creation, shot-making and toughness. Even if he struggles with the three-ball early, he will still find ways to apply pressure with his aggressive scoring mentality as a driver and pull-up shooter.
11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)
Versatility specialist may be the most fitting label for Daniels, who played different roles and guarded four positions for the Ignite. He's a 6'8" ball-hander with terrific defensive tools and instincts, and the Knicks could use him in different ways: to facilitate from the point; score off the ball; and operate from the post as a guard, wing or forward.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF, Freshman)
Sochan will draw interest from teams interested in adding a defensive-minded prospect to their rotation. Aside from the 6'9" forward's versatility to lock down every position, he may also offer some valuable offense as a face-up threat, cutter and capable open shooter.
13. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)
With an obvious need to improve defensively, the Hornets will look at Williams to add rim protection. He'll still offer offensive value as a finisher, and LaMelo Ball should only help optimize his athleticism and 7'7" wingspan.
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)
Branham was too efficient with his self-creation, pull-up shooting and pick-and-roll play for teams to overthink the questions about his athleticism. He just turned 19 last week, and Cleveland can bring him along slowly behind its deep, competitive rotation.
Mid-First Round
15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
Questions about burst and athleticism could push Washington into the mid-first round, where he'd be an enticing buy-low pick. Even if he has some trouble creating separation, his passing and playmaking IQ and touch should be enough for at least a backup role.
16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)
Eason would give the Hawks defensive toughness and scoring versatility from both forward spots. The upside will kick in with the 6'8", 216-pounder if he's able to pair his face-up game and activity inside with a more reliable three-point shot.
17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Leonard Miller (Fort Erie International, SF, 2003)
You can already sense Miller rising on boards, and teams think there is a decent chance he will continue to climb during workouts. The intrigue over a 6'9", 18-year-old wing who can handle, use floaters, finish above the rim and hit threes seems to be growing by the week.
18. Chicago Bulls: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)
Teams will view Agbaji as a plug-and-play shooter whose athleticism and length will also be useful for finishing and defense.
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)
The Nuggets could think a few years ahead with Wesley, who has standout physical tools and burst for blowing by but needs some time to sharpen his shooting range and finishing package.
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, SF/PF, Freshman)
Baldwin had a rough season because of an injury, cold shooting and limited support. But the scouting process on the 6'9" shot-maker didn't start this season. The Spurs can look at the bigger picture and put more stock into his track record of high-level shot-making, which dates to early in high school.
Nos. 21-30
21. Denver Nuggets: Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)
While the Nuggets try to get back to the Western Conference Finals, they can prepare for their next window by developing a project such as Dieng. Patience could pay off if the 6'9" wing continues to make strides as a ball-handler and shot-maker.
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)
Between Ja Morant's injury vulnerability and Tyus Jones' free agency, Chandler could be in play for Memphis with one of its two first-rounders. He'd bring pace, rim pressure, pick-and-roll play and pesky defense off the bench.
23. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 2000)
Beauchamp should interest Brooklyn for his wing defense, though his knack for off-ball scoring and finishing would work well alongside the Nets' stars.
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Christian Braun (Kansas, SF, Junior)
Athletic, competitive and 6'6", Braun elevated his pick-and-roll feel and defense enough for teams to have an easier time picturing a role player.
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics): E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, PF, Junior)
Improved shooting and defense have pushed Liddell into the first-round discussion, and given the Spurs' frontcourt situation, he could be a target with the team's second first-rounder.
26. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Mega, SF, 2003)
There aren't many wings with 6'10" size plus shooting and playmaking ability, so the Mavericks could be willing to look past concerns about Jovic's athleticism for creation with a pick in the 20s.
27. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, SF, Junior)
Though he's missing one bankable skill, Moore checks the right mix of boxes—set shooting, passing, finishing—to carve out a role without a specialty.
28. Golden State Warriors: Christian Koloko (Arizona, C, Junior)
Koloko's role will be clear and defined: rim-run, block shots, add switchability value and convert in the post when given space to operate.
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball, C, 2001)
Valued mostly for finishing, Kamagate will have a chance in workouts to show teams that he has ball-handling and shot-making skills that some of the other center prospects do not.
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, Freshman)
Teams looking for the next Jordan Poole or Bones Hyland could be drawn to Smith, who possesses the shot-making skill and confidence for a microwave scorer role.
Nos. 31-40
31. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets): Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Hardy could be in for a draft-night slide, which may please a team that still sees an NBA-caliber scorer and better shooter than his G League numbers show.
32. Orlando Magic: Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG, Freshman)
At 6'7", McGowens has positional size and creation skills to put pressure on defenses. Improved shooting should unlock enough scoring potential to earn him a rotation spot.
33. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons): Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, SG, Junior)
Though not super quick or explosive off the dribble, Williams has the skill level and versatility to be used as a connector with his spot-up shooting, passing and defensive tools to guard both wing spots.
34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Walker Kessler (Auburn, C, Sophomore)
Kessler will earn his minutes with rim protection, but he's put a clear emphasis on adding a three-point shot, which would raise his value significantly.
35. Orlando Magic (via Pacers): Ryan Rollins (Toledo, SG, Sophomore)
Teams will look past Rollins' three-point inconsistency and instead put stock into his advanced self-creation and high-level shot-making skills from the arc to the rim.
36. Portland Trail Blazers: Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
The potential for Keels to generate offense out of pick-and-rolls and catch-and-shoot opportunities and defend both wing positions creates fit versatility.
37. Sacramento Kings: Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG, 2003)
Confidence in Montero has faded, though his quickness, handle and passing suggest his creativity and playmaking can still translate.
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, PF, Junior)
Assuming LaRavia's three-ball remains consistent, the 6'9" forward has developed the right mix of shooting, passing and defensive instincts for a supporting role.
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): David Roddy (Colorado State, SF/PF, Junior)
This late, Roddy's shooting, pick-and-roll play and finishing are too effective for teams to nitpick his unorthodox body or lack of position.
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (Wizards): Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)
Minott figures to spend time in the G League trying to add a jumper to complement his explosive athleticism for finishing and defending.
Nos. 41-50
41. New Orleans Pelicans: Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Christie's numbers will likely stop him from climbing boards, but one team figures to look past the stats to buy his shooting stroke and fundamentally sound skill set for a 6'6" freshman.
42. New York Knicks: Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, PG, Senior)
Nembhard's passing IQ remains the draw, but an improved pull-up game has made the senior look more believable and serviceable as an NBA point guard.
43. Los Angeles Clippers: Dalen Terry (Arizona, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Terry's 6'7" size, scoring and playmaking efficiency, defense and impact have made it easy enough to look past his shooting woes and see a versatile role player.
44. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Lewis (Marquette, SF, Redshirt Freshman)
Lewis' 6'7", 245-pound frame separates him from other forwards, though it's improved shot-making for three-level scoring that's put him on the map.
45. Charlotte Hornets: JD Davison (Alabama, PG, Freshman)
Davison will have minds to change at the combine, though his positional athleticism and playmaking may still look enticing in the Nos. 45-60 range.
46. Detroit Pistons (via Nets): Caleb Houstan (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
Houstan's decision to skip the combine has scouts wondering about a promise, though they think that's unlikely. However, it only takes one team to see value in a 6'8", 19-year-old shooter, even if he's limited elsewhere.
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers): Jabari Walker (Colorado, PF, Sophomore)
A slow start seemingly poured cold water on a potential breakout for Walker. And then his three-ball started to fall and helped recreate visions of a 6'8" shooting forward who rim-runs and crashes the glass.
48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, PG/SG, Senior)
At some point, a team won't overthink Williams' age (22) and shooting since his explosiveness and passing still seem likely to translate to two-point scoring and playmaking.
49. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls): Gabriele Procida (Bologna, SF, 2002)
Consistent three-point shooting helped the 6'7" Procida earn a combine invite and a spot on the second-round radar.
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets): Orlando Robinson (Fresno State, C, Junior)
Now a three-point and mid-range threat and plus passer, Robinson has become appealing for his offense, not his athleticism or defensive upside.
Nos. 51-60
51. Golden State Warriors (via Raptors): Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Williams has face-up skill and touch, and his passing and knack for taking charges differentiate him from other bigs.
52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Jazz): Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)
Despite missing plus athletic traits and playmaking skill, Besson will have a chance to shot-make his way into a rotation.
53. Boston Celtics: Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Junior)
A foot injury cut Sasser's breakout season short, but he's scrimmaging in Chicago and reminding scouts that his 45 threes in 12 games with Houston weren't fluky.
54. Milwaukee Bucks: Forfeited
55. Miami Heat (via 76ers): Forfeited
56. Washington Wizards (via Mavericks): Dereon Seabron (NC State, PF, Redshirt Sophomore)
No jump shot is a problem, but Seabron remains interesting for his ball-handling and playmaking as a 6'7" forward.
57. Golden State Warriors: Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph's, SG, Sophomore)
Hall will look to move on from the G League Elite Camp to the combine and convince scouts to buy his playmaking and shot-making for a 6'8" wing.
58. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Heat): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Sophomore)
Strawther has an appealing skill set for off-ball scoring as a spot-up shooter and transition finisher with an elite floater game after attacking closeouts.
59. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies): Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, PF, 2003)
Scouts are eager to get eyes on Barlow—a 6'8" forward who looked like a pro prospect with Overtime—for his shooting potential and defensive movement.
60. Indiana Pacers (via Suns): Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers, SF, Senior)
Harper made enough threes and impact plays at Rutgers for teams in the second round to forget about his lack of athleticism and quickness.