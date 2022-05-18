2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2 Rounds, Post-Draft Lottery Edition

2 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)

Perceived as ready to produce, Murray possesses the off-ball skills and instincts to step right in and continue earning catch-and-finish buckets in transition and off cuts, rolls and offensive rebounds. Still, he's emerged as a top-10 lock because of improved three-point shooting and newer flashes of self-creation, which have helped modernize his game and raise his ceiling as a scorer.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin (Duke, SF, Freshman)

Shooting accuracy, shot-making versatility and a 6'6", 222-pound frame hint at a high, valuable floor for Griffin. But he also won't turn 19 until Aug. 25, and flashes of step-backs and dribble moves suggest he also has plenty more scoring potential to unlock.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG/SF, Sophomore)

The Pelicans would feel Mathurin's explosiveness and shot-making from day one. Regardless of how much his off-the-dribble game develops, he is built to fit in quickly and contribute as a catch-and-shoot weapon and finisher off transition and cuts.

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)

Despite Duren's limited creation and shooting skills, in the late lottery, the Spurs should see value in adding a potential top rim protector to their rotation. And having Dejounte Murray to set the table should only optimize the 6'11", 250-pounder's 7'5" wingspan and exciting leaping ability.

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)

Davis should give the Wizards another source of creation, shot-making and toughness. Even if he struggles with the three-ball early, he will still find ways to apply pressure with his aggressive scoring mentality as a driver and pull-up shooter.

11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)

Versatility specialist may be the most fitting label for Daniels, who played different roles and guarded four positions for the Ignite. He's a 6'8" ball-hander with terrific defensive tools and instincts, and the Knicks could use him in different ways: to facilitate from the point; score off the ball; and operate from the post as a guard, wing or forward.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF, Freshman)

Sochan will draw interest from teams interested in adding a defensive-minded prospect to their rotation. Aside from the 6'9" forward's versatility to lock down every position, he may also offer some valuable offense as a face-up threat, cutter and capable open shooter.

13. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

With an obvious need to improve defensively, the Hornets will look at Williams to add rim protection. He'll still offer offensive value as a finisher, and LaMelo Ball should only help optimize his athleticism and 7'7" wingspan.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

Branham was too efficient with his self-creation, pull-up shooting and pick-and-roll play for teams to overthink the questions about his athleticism. He just turned 19 last week, and Cleveland can bring him along slowly behind its deep, competitive rotation.