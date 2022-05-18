Knicks News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 11 Pick

0 of 3

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The New York Knicks elected not to tank in 2021-22. They finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and, as such, left the draft lottery with a fitting pick: No. 11. The big names will be gone by then, but there's still a variety of intriguing directions that New York can go in.

The team's most pressing need can be hard to pinpoint. Two years ago, it was obviously perimeter shooting. In 2019-20, New York ranked dead-last in the league for three-pointers made. In 2020-21, they jumped to 21st and, in 2021-22, they moved to 10th.

Now, the Knicks' woes feel more nebulous. Julius Randle's shooting came back down to earth, Mitchell Robinson is an unrestricted free agent and the team's starting backcourt—Alec Burks and Evan Fournier—are each north of 29 years old. A shot creator, a big man and a playmaker could all be on the table.

The only quasi-certainty in New York is that the team can build around 21-year-old RJ Barrett. Given the surrounding question marks, basketball's best draft experts have differing ideas on who the Knicks should select at No. 11.