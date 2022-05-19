Dodgers' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shakeup

0 of 3

There are not many holes on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster right now, even with their starting pitching depth being put to the test early.

They lead the NL in team OPS (.748) and team ERA (2.85), trailing only the New York Yankees in both categories, and they have bounced back nicely from a brief four-game losing streak that knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in B/R's weekly MLB power rankings.

That said, if there is one spot they could stand to upgrade on the roster, it's their super-utility role that has been so important in recent years.

With AJ Pollock traded to the Chicago White Sox, Chris Taylor has moved from his hybrid role into the everyday left field job, and along with the addition of Freddie Freeman as the everyday first baseman, that has robbed the Dodgers of some of the versatility that has been their calling card.

Hanser Alberto is currently filling the utility infield job, but he's hitting a punchless .235/.257/.294 in 35 plate appearances, and slugger Edwin Rios is limited defensively alongside him on the bench.

Ahead we've highlighted three potential trade targets to fill a utility role: one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition and one outside-the-box addition.

Off we go.