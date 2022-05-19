Dodgers' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season ShakeupMay 19, 2022
Dodgers' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shakeup
There are not many holes on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster right now, even with their starting pitching depth being put to the test early.
They lead the NL in team OPS (.748) and team ERA (2.85), trailing only the New York Yankees in both categories, and they have bounced back nicely from a brief four-game losing streak that knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in B/R's weekly MLB power rankings.
That said, if there is one spot they could stand to upgrade on the roster, it's their super-utility role that has been so important in recent years.
With AJ Pollock traded to the Chicago White Sox, Chris Taylor has moved from his hybrid role into the everyday left field job, and along with the addition of Freddie Freeman as the everyday first baseman, that has robbed the Dodgers of some of the versatility that has been their calling card.
Hanser Alberto is currently filling the utility infield job, but he's hitting a punchless .235/.257/.294 in 35 plate appearances, and slugger Edwin Rios is limited defensively alongside him on the bench.
Ahead we've highlighted three potential trade targets to fill a utility role: one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition and one outside-the-box addition.
Off we go.
Blockbuster Addition: Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals
With the young Kansas City Royals off to a disappointing start and Whit Merrifield coming down the home stretch of his team friendly contract extension, could this be the year the oft-rumored star is finally dealt?
The 33-year-old got off to a brutal start this year, but he's riding a nine-game hitting streak entering play on Wednesday during which time he's batting .395/.415/.605 with 10 runs scored.
Dealing him would allow the Royals to shift Nicky Lopez to second base and Bobby Witt Jr. to his natural position of shortstop, with the starting third base job then freed up for Emmanuel Rivera who offers some long-term upside.
Merrifield could split time at second base with Gavin Lux, who has seen his numbers dip a bit after a strong start, while also spelling each of the team's outfielders when the need arises.
He's owed $6.75 million next season and has an $18 million mutual option for 2024.
Low-Cost Addition: Brad Miller, Texas Rangers
Brad Miller has been a steady source of power production and defensive versatility throughout his MLB career, and after posting a 108 OPS+ with 20 home runs in 377 plate appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, he inked a two-year, $10 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
The 32-year-old has split his time between third base and left field, and he's also gone 4-for-11 with a double and two home runs as a pinch-hitter, which further adds to his appeal as a potential bench piece for a contending club.
Miller could help keep Justin Turner fresh by making a few starts per week at third base, would provide depth in the outfield if someone goes down with an injury, and he could become the Dodgers' top pinch-hitting option in late-game situations.
Outside-the-Box Addition: Robel Garcia, Chicago Cubs
If the Dodgers would prefer not to add any more nine-figure salaries to their already bloated payroll, they could aim lower and see if the Chicago Cubs would be willing to part with Robel Garcia.
A late-bloomer who made his MLB debut as a 26-year-old with the Cubs in 2019, he spent 2020 and 2021 bouncing around on the waiver wire before returning to the North Siders on a minor league deal this past winter.
Now 29, he is hitting an impressive .311/.422/.700 with nine home runs and 21 RBI in 28 games at Triple-A Iowa, and he's seen time at third base, second base, first base and in left field defensively.
Garcia is controllable via arbitration through the 2026 season, so if his early-season success is the real deal, he could be a nice low-cost addition to fill the utility void.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.