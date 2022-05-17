MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Astros, Mets Jockey for No. 1 Spot; Dodgers Slide

0 of 10

With a pair of series losses by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the No. 1 spot in this week's MLB power rankings was up for grabs, and the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels jockeyed for position as the top-tier teams.

Further down the rankings, the Arizona Diamondbacks quietly pushed their way into the upper half on the strength of a stellar pitching staff, while the Colorado Rockies headed in the other direction after their hot start.

There was a good deal of shuffling once again as small sample sizes start to turn into clear long-term pictures.

If a team is winning, it will climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.