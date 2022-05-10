MLB Power Rankings: Astros and Rays Climb, Red Sox and Cubs Continue to Fall

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another week, another wholesale shuffling of our MLB power rankings.

There is a new No. 1 team for the third straight week, and the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros are also surging up the rankings. A bit further down, the Chicago White Sox are showing signs of life after a precipitous slide in recent weeks.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners both fell out of the top 15 after dreadful weeks, while the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs continue to edge ever closer to the bottom spot.

As the season progresses, the rankings will look distinctly different from the MLB standings, as hot and cold streaks play a major factor in where teams land. But for now, each club's placement is largely reflective of its overall record.

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.