MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets and Dodgers Battle for No. 1 Spot

10. Colorado Rockies (13-9)



Previous Rank: 4



A drop down the rankings was inevitable for the Rockies after the Philadelphia Phillies swept them in a four-game series, though they did rebound to sweep the lowly Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. The pitching staff giving up 32 runs in four games against the Phillies is troubling given how important they've been to their early success. The upcoming week will be big in proving they belong in the contender conversation.

9. Minnesota Twins (14-9)



Previous Rank: 14



The Twins are 9-1 in their last 10 games entering play Monday with a plus-32 run differential during that stretch, and they have sprinted to the top of the AL Central standings in the process. The rag-tag starting rotation of scrapheap veterans and young up-and-comers ranks fourth in the majors with a 2.62 ERA, led by rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, who has a 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 23 innings through his first four starts.

8. San Francisco Giants (14-8)



Previous Rank: 3



A two-game split with the Oakland Athletics and a series loss to the Washington Nationals is the first real hiccup we've seen from the Giants this year. With Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt, Zack Littell and Dominic Leone all landing on the COVID-19 injured list, they are a bit shorthanded at the moment. A bad week has to be reflected in their spot in the rankings, but there's no major reason for concern.

7. San Diego Padres (15-8)



Previous Rank: 11



The Padres improved to 10-3 since their lackluster 5-5 start to the year with series wins over the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates last week. Right-hander Mike Clevinger is scheduled to make his first start since Sept. 23, 2020, on Tuesday, and left-hander Blake Snell is also currently on a rehab assignment, so the Padres will soon have some tough decisions to make in the rotation. That's always a good problem to have.

6. Los Angeles Angels (15-9)



Previous Rank: 12



The Angels are back inside the top 10 following a 6-1 week, and this team looks like a legitimate threat to win the AL West right now with a vastly improved pitching staff, a healthy Mike Trout once again performing at an MVP level, and Taylor Ward in the midst of a breakout season with a .400/.507/.764 line through 67 plate appearances.