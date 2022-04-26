MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers or Mets in the No. 1 Spot? White Sox in Free Fall

4 of 10

15. Cleveland Guardians (7-9)



Previous Rank: 22



Even after getting swept by the New York Yankees over the weekend, the Guardians still rank among the MLB leaders in batting average (.264, third), OPS (.749, fourth) and runs per game (5.00, third). That bodes well for a team that has done a good job of developing quality pitching but has struggled to consistently score runs at times. Don't sleep on this Cleveland squad, especially with the White Sox floundering right now.

14. Minnesota Twins (8-8)



Previous Rank: 26



The de facto division leaders with a .500 record, the Twins went 5-2 last week, including a weekend series sweep of the White Sox. Byron Buxton homered twice on Sunday, including the walk-off winner in the 10th inning, and this is simply a different team when he's healthy.

According to ESPN's Paul Hembekides (via Jeff Passan), the Twins have gone 124-73 with a plus-233 run differential when Buxton is in the lineup since the start of 2019, compared to 94-109 with a minus-97 run differential without him.

13. Oakland Athletics (9-8)



Previous Rank: 14



Despite gutting their roster during the offseason, the Athletics are still playing competitive baseball. They went 4-3 last week to pull above .500 on the year. The starting rotation has been their biggest strength, though it might be time to look elsewhere in the No. 5 starter spot, as rookie Adam Oller (3 GS, 0-2, 11.17 ERA, 2.38 WHIP) has been hit hard. A quick two-game Bay Area series with the San Francisco Giants this week will be a good early test.

12. Los Angeles Angels (10-7)



Previous Rank: 8



With a healthy Mike Trout once again looking like an MVP candidate, the Angels have been one of baseball's most potent offenses with a .750 OPS that leads the American League and an impressive 4.9 runs per game. The pitching staff is still a work in progress, but their 4.18 ERA as a team represents a marked improvement over the 4.69 ERA they posted a year ago. A series win over the Houston Astros last week helped provide some legitimacy to their strong start.

11. San Diego Padres (10-7)



Previous Rank: 10



After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds to run their winning streak to four games, the Padres dropped two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, scoring only six runs in the series. With Luke Voit on the injured list with biceps discomfort, catching prospect Luis Campusano was promoted from Triple-A, and he could see action in the DH role. The Reds and Pirates await this coming week as the Padres look to climb the rankings.