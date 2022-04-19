MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Giants Surge After Sweeps, While Phillies Plummet

0 of 10

John McCoy/Getty Images

Last week's MLB power rankings stirred up plenty of thoughts from our passionate readers.

Crumpled up. Thrown away. A distant memory.

Welcome to the constant shuffling that is the first few weeks of the MLB season, when the contenders and pretenders have not been clearly defined. A couple of series wins are enough to rocket up the rankings, while a rough patch will send a team plummeting to the bottom.

As the season progresses, the weekly power rankings will look distinctly different from the MLB standings, as hot and cold streaks play a major factor in where teams land. But for now, with such a small sample size, each club's placement is largely reflective of its record. Run differential was also key in determining where teams fell.

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.