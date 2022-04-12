MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Opening Weekend

0 of 10

The 2022 MLB season is officially underway!

This is now my 11th year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still a struggle knowing exactly how to handle the first update of the season following the opening weekend of games.

I've tried a variety of different approaches over the years, but I think the best way to handle things is to simply wash away preseason expectations and rank teams based solely on what they did on the field to begin the year.

These rankings are updated on a weekly basis, so why not reward a team that got off to a better-than-expected start while also dropping a likely contender that stumbled out of the gates? We're not ranking teams on potential; we're ranking them on production.

After a few weeks, the line between contenders and non-contenders will start to take shape, but for now just sit back and enjoy the chaos!

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect MLB action through Sunday's games. Records have been updated to include Monday's results.