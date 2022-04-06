MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand on 2022 Opening Day

1 of 10

30. Oakland Athletics

The Athletics have traded Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea just in the few weeks since the lockout was lifted. How does the clubhouse interpret that as anything but the front office waving the white flag on the 2022 season? Oakland is often good at doing more with less, but the message of non-contention is loud and clear this year.

29. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates will open the season with a starting rotation of JT Brubaker, Jose Quintana, Mitch Keller, Bryse Wilson and Zach Thompson. That's...not good. At least Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes and eventually Oneil Cruz will be fun to watch on the position-player side of things, assuming they don't deal Reynolds to the highest bidder this summer.

28. Baltimore Orioles

The outfield of Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander is quietly one of the best in baseball, and John Means is a legitimate staff ace, but the rest of the Orioles roster remains a work in progress. The impending arrival of top prospects Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall should give fans plenty of hope for the future, even if the present is still bleak.

27. Washington Nationals

There's a lot to like about Cesar Hernandez-Juan Soto-Nelson Cruz-Josh Bell at the top of the Nationals lineup and plenty of upside in the bats of up-and-comers Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, but the pitching staff is an absolute mess. Don't be surprised if they sell aggressively at the deadline once again while mired in the NL East cellar.

26. Arizona Diamondbacks

Locking up Ketel Marte on a five-year, $76 million extension was a great move by the Arizona front office. Now, it just needs to build a contender around him. The roster does have some nice young pieces in Zac Gallen, Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith, and we'll likely see top prospect Alek Thomas at some point in 2022. But there's a lot more work to be done.