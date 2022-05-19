Lakers' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

1 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Blockbuster Idea: Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield

If the Lakers are going to deal Russell Westbrook this summer, it will strictly be a salary dump. His $47.1 million player option, per Spotrac, is one of the biggest overpays in sports, so any team taking it on would do so strictly for the additional assets—and would probably buy out Westbrook right after the swap.

Hence the sacrifice of both future firsts the Lakers can legally trade (2027 and 2029). Given how dramatically different L.A. could look by then, these picks could prove ultra-valuable, enough so that even a Pacers team that doesn't want to rebuild might have to consider it.

That's a steep price for the Purple and Gold, but if it best positions James for success, that may be all the incentive this front office needs.

The Lakers need spacers, and Buddy Hield is one of the best in the business. For his career, he has averaged 3.0 triples per outing and splashed them at a 39.8 percent clip. Malcolm Brogdon is plenty accurate from three as well (career 37.6 percent), and if he can stay healthy, he could be the ideal point guard for a James-led offense, since Brogdon works on or off the ball and adds just as much value defensively.