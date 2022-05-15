B/R NBA Expert Predictions for Celtics vs. Bucks + Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7s

1 of 6

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Keys to Victory: Go small, but keep Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor

While the status of Robert Williams III's knee could affect Milwaukee's lineups, the Bucks have had more success this series when they've gone away from using a traditional center.

The Bucks have been outscored by 55 points in the 151 minutes Brook Lopez has played over the first six games, and the 34-year-old has yet to hit a single three-pointer (0-of-7). His lack of floor-spacing really hurts Antetokounmpo's ability to get one-on-one matchups in the paint.

Milwaukee's best lineup has been with Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in the frontcourt with Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews on the wing (plus-31.7 net rating in 31 total minutes). Surrounding Antetokounmpo with shooters has long been a recipe for success, especially against this stifling Boston defense.

Antetokounmpo may also have to play all 48 minutes, as the Bucks are a whopping 30.2 points per 100 possessions better with the two-time MVP on the floor this postseason.

X-Factor: Pat Connaughton

While the Bucks have gone to Wesley Matthews when they needed defense or Grayson Allen when outside shooting was the priority, Connaughton offers a bit of both and has quietly been Milwaukee's third-leading scorer this series.

With no Khris Middleton (more on him below), the Bucks have been desperate for offense outside of Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (who's only shooting 35.3 percent overall in the first six games).

The Bucks should consider starting Connaughton, who's averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while connecting on 60 percent of his shots since Game 2. He's shown the ability to heat up at the right time (20 points fueled by six three-pointers in a series-winning Game 5 against the Chicago Bulls in Round 1) and could help prevent Boston from double-teaming Antetokounmpo for stretches.

Keep an Eye On: Khris Middleton's status

The Bucks' All-Star forward has yet to play in the series because of a left MCL sprain, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Game 7, it appears unlikely that Middleton will play.

It would be unfair to insert Middleton into a Game 7 and immediately ask him to line up next to Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, especially if he's far from 100 percent. The 30-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and one steal in three regular-season meetings against the Celtics and would be a huge boost (if healthy) to the Bucks now.