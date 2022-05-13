FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 5

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

While the NFL is busy dominating the spring news cycle with its schedule release, Fan Controlled Football is carving out a niche as a viable spring league. FCF is different than other spring start-ups and different enough to stand out from traditional indoor leagues.

Perhaps most importantly, though, FCF has been willing to evolve. The fan-driven, Esports-adjacent entity is in its second season, or as it has been dubbed season v2.0. The league expanded to eight teams this year, and it recently moved past its fantasy-football-style weekly drafts to lock offensive skill rosters.

This past week, FCF even executed its first trade.

Fans still control the action on the field and augment the rosters with weekly defensive and offensive-line drafting, but squads are building identities and adding to the fan-owner experience.

The race for the playoffs is on, and here, we'll dive into everything you need to know for Week 5, including the full schedule, latest buzz and predictions. Those newer to FCF can check out our Week 4 preview for a recap of rules, team owners, format and roster information.

Let's get to it.