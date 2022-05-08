Johnny Manziel Injured for Zappers in FCF; Terrell Owens Gives Mic'd Up Commentary

Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Fan Controlled Football's Zappers, led by former NFL players Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens, had a rough night against the Beasts on Saturday, dropping to 0-4 on the season with a 28-0 loss.

The Zappers lost Manziel to an unspecified injury early in the game, and he was replaced by Brian Allen. Manziel, the team's top quarterback, entered Saturday's game having complete 5-of-11 passes for 74 yards, in addition to four carries for eight yards and a touchdown.

Owens, meanwhile, didn't produce any highlight-reel plays without his quarterback, getting targeted just twice. However, he did provide some great commentary, even trying to convince NFL free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones to join the FCF.

Owens also wasn't happy when the Zappers' defense gave up another touchdown and even got into it with a referee.

After the game, Owens admitted falling to 0-4 on the season was "tough" and described some of the team's biggest challenges.

"I mean, it's tough when your top quarterback goes down, QB1 goes down," Owens said. "Obviously, like I said, not a lot of chemistry. Next guy gotta be ready to play, so other than that, it's just a lack of execution on our part."

Owens was also asked if he would request a trade from the Zappers with the team well out of playoff contention.

"I'm not sure," Owens said. "I'm not sure if that's an option. If it is, maybe I'll try to see what that's about. If not, like I said, we just have to regroup and just keep going."

Owens entered Saturday's game with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from 1996 to 2010. He caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in his career.