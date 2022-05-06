FCF 2022 Week 4 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

FCF 2022 Week 4 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and FormatMay 6, 2022
Fan Controlled Football is heading into Week 4 of the 2022 season, also known as Season v2.0. The expanded eight-team league has brought back most of the same excitement, fun and novelty fans saw in Season 1, but with a bit of a twist.
While weekly redrafts heavily impacted the 2021 season and were a factor over the first two weeks this year, rosters are largely now set. Last week's draft was a semi-permanent one that locked offensive skill players for the remainder of the season.
We'll dive more into the specifics of the draft change shortly, but what this means on its surface is that quarterbacks like Johnny Manziel and receivers like Terrell Owens won't be changing teams from here on out. This, in turn, should pave the way for championship betting odds, which aren't currently available at any of the major sportsbooks—which is logical, as it's hard to handicap a team that changes weekly.
Bored Ape FC and the Shoulda Been Stars, which share a league-best 3-0 record, appear to be the favorites at the season's halfway point. However, there's plenty of football left to play. Fans hoping to catch (and control) the action in Week 4 will have plenty of opportunities as FCF continues to boast an expansive list of streaming partners.
Here's all the information you need for Week 4, including scheduling, live-stream, format information and rosters for Saturday's games.
Week 3 Scores, Week 4 Schedule and Live Stream
Week 3 Scores
8oki 44, Beasts 38
Bored Ape FC 28, Kingpins 20
SB Stars 28, Glacier Boyz 26
Knights of Degen 38, Zappers 34
Week 4 Schedule (All Games Saturday, May 7)
Glacier Boyz vs. Bored Ape FC: 1 p.m. ET
Knights of Degen vs. 8oki: 3 p.m. ET
Zappers vs. Beasts: 7 p.m. ET
SB Stars vs. Zappers: 9 p.m. ET
Remaining Schedule (per DAZN)
Week 4: Saturday, May 7
Week 5: Saturday, May 14
Week 6: Saturday, May 21
Week 7: Saturday, May 28
Playoffs: Saturday, June 4
Championship: Saturday, June 11
Live Stream
DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF App
Season V2.0 Rules and Updated Roster Format
What sets FCF apart from other spring and indoor leagues is a unique set of rules that was voted on by fans ahead of the inaugural season.
For one, there's no kicking in FCF, which means no field goals and no punts. Matchups are played on a 50-yard indoor field, not unlike other indoor leagues. However, offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone, and the opening possession is decided by rock paper, scissors instead of a coin toss.
Games are played with a running clock, except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime, and are expected to fit within a one-hour window. Since there's no kicking, point-after conversions are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.
Backup quarterbacks must be involved in the game plan, with each team's signal-caller having to play at least one out of three possessions (barring injury).
In the past, rosters were decided by fan vote with a weekly redraft every Wednesday. Offensive skill players could be "franchised," while offensive lines and defenses were drafted as units
Lines and defenses are still drafted weekly, but skill players—quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and slot receivers—became locked in Week 3.
From the FCF official website:
"All QBs, SB's, and WR's drafted onto a team after the Week 3 draft will remain on that team for the remainder of Season v2.0. However, O-line and Defensive units WILL NOT be locked into the rosters. You may be asking, what does this mean for the draft going forward? Starting in Week 4, and moving forward, there will be a two-round draft that will ONLY have O-line and Defensive units available. This will ensure that your squad is fresh and performing at its best rather than on the field for both teams in the same game."
With offenses in place for the final four weeks of the regular season, teams will have the opportunity to build chemistry and develop identities. With play-calling being decided by fan vote, fans will want to pay extra-close attention to their team's strengths during games.
The race for the playoffs is beginning to heat up, and the standings are as follows:
FCF Season v2.0 Standings
Bored Ape FC 3-0
Shoulda Been Stars 3-0
Knights of Degen 2-1
8oki 2-1
Glacier Boyz 1-2
Beasts 1-2
Kingpins 0-3
Zappers 0-3
FCF Week 4 Rosters
Here's a look at the teams for Week 4, including their team owners and starting lineups. Offensive skill players are now locked into their squads.
Glacier Boys: Quavo Huncho, Adin Ross, Richard Sherman and Deestroying
QB: Devlin Isadore, Chris Barrett
RB: Brycen Alleyne
SR: Andrew Jamiel, Cedric Byrd, Harrison Dreher
WR: Keyon Thomas
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: Shut Down Squad
Beasts: Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro
QB: Alphonso Howard, Jason Stewart
RB: Quinn Porter
WR: LaMarcus Caradine, Jacoby Herring, Jordus Smith, Martavis Bryant
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: Heavy Hitters
Shoulda Been Stars: Rachel Lindsay, Austin Ekeler, Altered State Machines and Druski
QB: D'Vonn Gibbons, Slade Jarman
RB: LaDarius Galloway
WR: Just'N Thymes, Travalle Calvin, Antonio Turner
SR: Tyis Boykin
OL: The Wall
DEF: The Hitmen
Zappers: Bob Menery, Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Dalvin Cook
QB: Johnny Manziel, Kelly Bryant, Brian Allen
RB: Shun’Cee Thomas, Josh Robinson
WR: Terrell Owens, Terrance Williams
SR: James Harden
OL: Block Party
DEF: The D-Block
Kingpins: NFT Kingpins
QB: Tirri Jones, Brandon Silvers
RB: Daryl Virgies
WR: Collin Andrews, Vance Leonard
SR: Elijah Rogers, Tony Dixon
OL: Block Party
DEF: The D-Block
Bored Ape FC: Bored Ape NFT
QB: Deondre Francois, Vidal Woodruff
RB: Jakobie Baker, Darren Woods
WR: Keyston Fuller
SR: Maurice Thomas, Kevin Felder
OL: Force Field
DEF: Heavy Hitters
Knights of Degen: Knights of Degen
QB: Ed Crouch, Dentarrius Yon
RB: Terelle West
WR: Isaiah King, Jordan Williams
SR: Drake Wells, Tra Chandler
OL: Force Field
DEF: Shut Down Squad
8oki: 8oki
QB: Mitch Kidd, Brandon Pearson
RB: Malcolm Ballard
WR: Joseph Boykin, Patrick Smith
SL: Malik Elion, Justin Nicholls
OL: The Wall
DEF: The Hitmen
*A full list of FCF players can be found here.