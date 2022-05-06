FCF 2022 Week 4 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

2 of 3

What sets FCF apart from other spring and indoor leagues is a unique set of rules that was voted on by fans ahead of the inaugural season.

For one, there's no kicking in FCF, which means no field goals and no punts. Matchups are played on a 50-yard indoor field, not unlike other indoor leagues. However, offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone, and the opening possession is decided by rock paper, scissors instead of a coin toss.

Games are played with a running clock, except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime, and are expected to fit within a one-hour window. Since there's no kicking, point-after conversions are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.

Backup quarterbacks must be involved in the game plan, with each team's signal-caller having to play at least one out of three possessions (barring injury).

In the past, rosters were decided by fan vote with a weekly redraft every Wednesday. Offensive skill players could be "franchised," while offensive lines and defenses were drafted as units

Lines and defenses are still drafted weekly, but skill players—quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and slot receivers—became locked in Week 3.

From the FCF official website:

"All QBs, SB's, and WR's drafted onto a team after the Week 3 draft will remain on that team for the remainder of Season v2.0. However, O-line and Defensive units WILL NOT be locked into the rosters. You may be asking, what does this mean for the draft going forward? Starting in Week 4, and moving forward, there will be a two-round draft that will ONLY have O-line and Defensive units available. This will ensure that your squad is fresh and performing at its best rather than on the field for both teams in the same game."

With offenses in place for the final four weeks of the regular season, teams will have the opportunity to build chemistry and develop identities. With play-calling being decided by fan vote, fans will want to pay extra-close attention to their team's strengths during games.

The race for the playoffs is beginning to heat up, and the standings are as follows:

FCF Season v2.0 Standings

Bored Ape FC 3-0

Shoulda Been Stars 3-0

Knights of Degen 2-1

8oki 2-1

Glacier Boyz 1-2

Beasts 1-2

Kingpins 0-3

Zappers 0-3