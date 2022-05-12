Ranking Celtics' Priorities for 2022 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Al Horford turns 36 this summer. He helped facilitate a salary dump last offseason. He just averaged his fewest points since his rookie season, which came a decade-and-a-half ago.

None of those things paints him as a $26.5 million player, right? But that's exactly what he could be based on Boston's handling of his contract.

Only $14.5 million is guaranteed now, but the guarantee grows to $19.5 million if the Celtics make the NBA Finals and becomes fully guaranteed if they win it all, via Spotrac. Ducking out of the non-guaranteed portion of the pact felt like an easy call last summer, but now? It's complicated.

Horford doesn't deliver $26.5 million stats, but he does fill a critical frontcourt role on both ends of the floor, not to mention what he offers as a leader. Having him around also keeps a big salary on the books should Boston sniff out a blockbuster trade between now and the next trade deadline. There are reasons to seriously consider bringing him back, even if he will be objectively overpaid.