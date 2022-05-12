College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2022

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Expectations tend to forecast an upward trend, but the reality of college football often brings a different story.

Last year, dozens of players who enjoyed a productive 2020 season ended up with a frustrating few months in the fall. For some, an injury robbed them of a healthy year. For others, they simply didn't perform up to the level of their past performance.

But 2022 is a prime chance to rebound.

In most cases, the players are returning from an injury that sidelined them for at least half of the 2021 campaign. Arguably the biggest name on the list, however, opened the season in the Heisman Trophy picture and wound up benched.