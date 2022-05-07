Eight Free Agents with the Most Money at Stake in the 2022 NHL Playoffs

0 of 8

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The regular season is the main measuring stick for evaluating an NHL player's performance when he's eligible to become a restricted or unrestricted free agent. However, a strong effort in the postseason can also provide a significant boost to their stock.

The regular-season production of this year's crop of prime free-agent stars, such as the Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau and Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, assures them of big paydays regardless of their postseason numbers. The same applies to aging superstars with a proven record of success, such as the Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin.

The postseason can help a player such as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell improve his value in this summer's UFA market. Meanwhile, a restricted free agent like the Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane could get a bigger pay raise if his regular-season performance carries over into the postseason.

Here is a look at eight players among this summer's NHL free-agent class whose value could rise or fall depending on their postseason play. As always, you can express your views in the comments section below.