2022 NHL Trade Deadline Live Grades for the Biggest Deals

0 of 4

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The NHL's annual trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET. It's the first one in a full 82-game schedule since February 2019 after COVID-19 shortened the past two seasons.

With the salary cap flattened at $81.5 million for the second straight campaign, there's been limited activity. Only 18 trades took place since the start of the regular season on Oct. 12 through March 2.

Business, however, has picked up over the past week, with 18 trades between March 14 and March 20. Notable deals include the Philadelphia Flyers shipping Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.

Despite those moves, there remain several quality players who could be on the move on deadline day. They include Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Here are our grades for the most noteworthy deals during the 2022 NHL trade deadline day.