Re-Grading the Biggest 2022 NHL Trade Deadline Deals 1 Month On

0 of 7

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NHL saw 33 deals involving 54 players in the weekend leading up to deadline day on March 21. Among the biggest moves was the Chicago Blackhawks shipping goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers acquiring forward Claude Giroux from the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the weeks since, the focus of fans and pundits has shifted toward the playoff race, with the regular season drawing to a close on April 29. Nevertheless, we felt this would be a good opportunity to review our original rankings of the deadline's most notable trades to see how they're shaking out.

Some of the moves, such as those involving Fleury and Giroux, seem to be panning out well for their new teams. Others, however, appear to be works in progress.

The following is our review and regrading of the seven major deals made at this year's trade deadline. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments section.