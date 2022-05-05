Buying or Selling Mets' Biggest Breakout Players in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Mets had a busy offseason, making a number of splashy additions on the free-agent market, including signing veteran Max Scherzer to a record-setting contract.

However, it's right-hander Tylor Megill who has been the team's best starting pitcher in the early going, while outfielder Mark Canha has been just as impactful as any of the team's other offseason additions. Meanwhile, the emergence of right-hander Drew Smith as a lockdown reliever has helped transform the bullpen.

But are they for real?

Ahead, we've given our take on whether to buy or sell those early performances based on previous track record and advanced metrics.