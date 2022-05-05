Buying or Selling Braves' Biggest Breakout Players in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have done as well as any team in baseball cultivating minor league talent in recent seasons, and the pipeline continues to churn impact talent here in 2022.

Starter Kyle Wright is a former top prospect who has taken some time to settle in at the MLB level, but he's pitching like an ace right now. Meanwhile, flame-throwing rookie Spencer Strider has found a role as a multi-inning reliever, while outfielder Travis Demeritte is finally starting to show some of the power potential that made him an intriguing prospect once upon a time.

But are they for real?

Ahead, we've given our take on whether to buy or sell those early performances based on previous track record and advanced metrics.