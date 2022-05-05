Ranking the 7 Worst Decisions of the 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 7

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is over, and the bulk of free agency has also passed. While several terrific free agents remain unsigned—such as Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry—the big moves have been made.

At this point in the offseason, positivity should reign supreme. Incoming rookies provide hope, while free-agent and trade acquisitions provide possibilities. Every team is undefeated and can dream of success in 2022.

However, not every offseason move was a home run. In fact, some were downright terrible.

Here, we'll rank the seven worst moves of the 2022 offseason. The order is based on short- and long-term impact, roster-building implications, trade/draft capital and other situation-specific factors.