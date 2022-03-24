Deshaun Watson Won't Be Charged on Sexual Assault Complaint, 2nd Grand Jury Decides

AP Photo/Justin Rex

A second Texas grand jury has declined to indict Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on sexual assault charges.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed," Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement.

A grand jury heard the case against Watson on Wednesday regarding an allegation that was separate from those made against him in Harris County, Texas. A grand jury in Harris County previously chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges related to multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson for sexual assault and misconduct, making allegations ranging from unwanted touching to forced oral sex.

The attorney representing the women, Tony Buzbee, said he feels the civil case is "very strong" regardless of the criminal proceedings. The burden of proof is far lower in civil cases than those tried in criminal court.

"What happens criminally has no bearing on the civil cases. I am involved with the civil side in what I believe to be very strong cases," Buzbee told reporters. "That is, has been, and will remain my primary focus.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The conclusion of the first criminal investigation opened the floodgates for NFL teams to make trade offers for Watson, who sat out the entire 2021 season amid the allegations and a trade request. The Browns eventually landed the three-time Pro Bowler by sending the Houston Texans three first-round picks (2022, 2023 and 2024), a 2023 third-round pick and two fourth-round picks (2022 and 2024).

Cleveland also gave Watson a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. The guarantee total is the highest in NFL history.

While the Browns were seemingly not deterred by the ongoing civil lawsuit, it's possible Watson will face discipline from the NFL. The Browns even structured Watson's contract to have just $1 million in base salary for 2022, minimizing any financial penalty he would face if he's suspended for a stretch of games.